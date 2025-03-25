This Valorant game needs to hurry up and set a release date before time runs out

We know that it’s coming. We know that Riot Games is actively developing it. But after literal years of rumors, and only tiny crumbs of information, we’re slowly running out of time for a release date window. The Valorant Mobile release was only officially confirmed at the start of this year, in a roadmap video detailing Riot’s 2025 plans, we just want to know when to expect it.

Most importantly because we’re running out of time. A popular leak account on X, @ValorantMobileX, recently posted a teaser image featuring new agent Waylay, some very intriguing dates, and the promising caption of ‘Valorant Mobile is coming!’. The text on the image clearly reads ‘Act 2, Season 25’, which alludes to the second round of content due to come out this year from one of Riot’s best FPS games.

However, Riot needs to pump the gas because the game’s original license in China is due to expire in June 2025. This would point to, hopefully, some sort of confirmation or promise on official channels soon. But considering we haven’t heard a peep, it’s still a waiting game until dates are confirmed. If Valorant Mobile pairs both the Chinese and global launches, then maybe we’ll still see agents appear on our gaming phones before the summer.

All is not lost, though – as easy as it is to throw your hands into the air in frustration, which is definitely not what we’re doing – because Riot has started to claim pages on high-profile Chinese social media platforms for Valorant Mobile. This is the closest we’ve got to official communication, and only further confirms that the 5v5 shooter is preparing to launch on mobile imminently. As the deadline for the game’s licence looms ever closer, we’re looking forward to setting a date and clearing storage on our phones.

