Like you, we’re also itching to get into the Valorant Mobile beta. Riot Games’ competitive FPS is a bona fide smash hit on PC and has made waves on PlayStation and Xbox following a recent closed beta. A recent public beta has gone live for the shooter, but unfortunately, it isn’t accessible for all regions. However, the good news is that the portable version of Valorant is shaping up well.

Riot Games has lifted the NDA on Valorant Mobile‘s latest public beta, and that means we can get a proper glimpse of what the acclaimed FPS game developer has been cooking. Notably, players have been able to achieve impressive frame rates in the upcoming free mobile game, as per an initial report from YouTuber ‘ImOw.’

Specifically, Valorant Mobile can run at 120 FPS, putting it on par with other mobile shooters like Call of Duty: Mobile and its battle royale game counterpart, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile, on certain devices. Not only does Valorant Mobile sail along smoothly on mobile hardware, but it even boasts exclusive features that its PC and console versions don’t have. As you can see in the gameplay below, Valorant Mobile features gyro-aiming, which has been improved over the last few months.

However, the coolest implementation is undoubtedly the inclusion of a replay and highlight system. Scrubbing through your winning plays can be done easily and let you see what went well (or wrong) in your matches. It’s a feature that its beefier counterparts could do with and is a reminder of the glory days of watching back theater mode replays in Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Riot Games appears to almost flawlessly transposed the game’s intense matches to mobile with ease, although we won’t know for sure until the beta is rolled out to other regions. Currently, another beta doesn’t seem to be in the pipeline, but you can sign up to Riot Games’ newsletter to stay informed in the meantime. Players participating in the Chinese beta could only do so by signing up to play via WeChat ID and having an official Chinese citizenship ID.

What still eludes is the Valorant Mobile release date. Speculatively, Valorant Mobile could land on iPhone and Android handsets in early 2025, but we reckon the studio isn’t quite done with beta testing yet. Valorant Mobile was originally announced in June 2021, so the wait has been a long one for sure. Riot Games quickly made Valorant available on consoles after its beta testing phase, releasing on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in June earlier this year.

It’s possible another beta is planned for players outside of China, and hopefully, Riot Games will drop the game shortly after.