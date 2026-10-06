The Vampire Survivors card game swoops onto mobile for the spooky season

Vampire Survivors' developer poncle has finally revealed a specific Vampire Crawlers mobile release date, and it's arriving in just less than a week. The announcement came as part of an ongoing series of dev posts around the next free content update, Death Parade.

If you missed Vampire Crawlers' release back in April 2026 and have no idea what it's about, it's a deckbuilding roguelike game based in the universe of poncle's smash-hit indie title, Vampire Survivors. It initially launched on the Nintendo Switch, PC, and other consoles, but we always assumed it would land on mobile eventually, as card games tend to thrive on touchscreens. This new platform is a great excuse to jump in if you haven't already, and you can read our 9/10 Vampire Crawlers review if you need any more convincing.

As well as the mobile release date news, the latest Dev Update post revealed some more details about the upcoming Death Parade expansion, the first of three major updates that the team has already teased. It adds new cards, arcanas, gems, characters, and a fresh challenge stage called the Moongolow. These planned updates also add new endgame content with challenge parameters to test your deckbuilding skills. Death Parade's challenge stage focuses on limiting your hand size and leaning into tactical discards.

When is the Vampire Crawlers mobile release date?

Vampire Crawlers launches on iOS and Android on October 12, 2026, at 9am BST / 4am EDT / 1am PDT. There are no App Store or Google Play pages for the game just yet, so keep an eye on poncle's socials for more information. We also don't know how much the game will cost, but based on the Switch and Steam versions, we'd estimate around $10.

These fresh content updates should roll out across all platforms, meaning you can enjoy this chaotic card battler wherever you go. Plus, although the game only has one version for all Nintendo Switch consoles, Switch 2 players can now enjoy 1080p graphics in handheld and full 4K when docked. You can also use the mouse joystick to navigate the dungeons!

Will you be grabbing Vampire Crawlers on mobile? Let us know in the Pocket Tactics Discord server, and check out some of our other picks for the best mobile games and best Switch games while you're here.