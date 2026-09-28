Vampire Life codes September 2026

Hunt down the new Vampire Life codes you can redeem in the Roblox game here for free rewards, including XP boosts.

vampire life codes - a character inside a church
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In this game, you may live forever, but you can always do with extra XP - that's where Vampire Life codes come in. Whether you start off as a lowly human or a natural vampire, you can make use of the free money and boosts to improve your power and get stronger.

Codes expire quickly, so keep checking back to see which no longer work - and get the new options for more XP and cash in-game.

Here are all the new Vampire Life codes:

  • SORRYBUGSADM - quadruple XP for 30 minutes (new!)
  • ILOVEALLVAMP - quadruple XP for 30 minutes (new!)
  • NEWCODNEWNPC - double XP for two hours
  • NEWCODUPDATE27 - double XP for 30 minutes and 5k money
  • THANKS700L - double money for 15 minutes and 10k money
  • SORRY2KL - triple XP for 30 minutes and 20k money
  • RESETPOINTUNK - skill upgrade reset
  • ThankYou300 - double XP for 30 minutes

We keep our eyes peeled for all the best Roblox games and have all the new Roblox codes in handy guides for you to make use of.

how to redeem vampire life codes in the roblox game

How do I redeem Vampire Life codes?

You can redeem codes in Vampire Life by following these steps:

  • Open up Vampire Life in Roblox
  • Click the settings cogwheel at the top of the screen
  • Hit codes
  • Paste or type a code one at a time into the box
  • Note that using CTRL + V will change your viewpoint, so you'll need to press CTRL again in order to click redeem
  • Enjoy your XP boosts!

What are Vampire Life codes?

Like most Roblox games, Vampire Life has its own codes. They're not immortal like you are, though, and expire quite fast. The codes release to make up for issues in the game, to celebrate new releases, or to just give you a nice freebie every so often. Most codes give XP boosts, but some provide money and even a skill reset.

Is there a Vampire Life Discord?

To keep up with all things occult, you can join the Vampire Life Discord server using this link. There are channels pertaining to updates in the game, codes, chatting with other players, and more - so no matter what you're after, you can find it here.

Expired codes:

  • Omg300Likes
  • THANKS500
  • THANKS1KL
  • SORRYILOVELALL

There you are - all the new Vampire Life codes for you to use.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.