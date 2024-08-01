We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Vampire Survivors swoops onto Apple Arcade with all of its DLC

Grab your garlic and head into Vampire Survivors on Apple Arcade with a new version, complete with both waves of DLC in one package.

Vampire Survivors Apple Arcade - a hand holding an iphone on top of official vampire survivors artwork
Vampire Survivors 

Have you found your phone full of gothic monsters that you just can’t get rid of? There’s a solution for that – Vampire Survivors+ is on Apple Arcade so you can purge the darkness no matter where you are.

Poncle’s incredible bullet-hell-based action game about vampires gets a new version for its release on Apple Arcade today, called Vampire Survivors+. Along with all the original content, this version comes with the two paid DLCs – Legacy of the Moonspell and Tales of the Foscari – for free.

Try out over 50 characters and more than 80 weapons to mow down wave upon wave of enemies with endless combinations and upgrades thanks to rogue-lite elements. The game may be small in price (or free as part of Apple Arcade) but packs a punch in terms of how fang-tastic it is. We gave it a 9/10 in our Vampire Survivors review, which should tell you all you need to know.

You can sign up to Apple Arcade for $6.99 / £6.99 per month and get the first month totally free to test out the service. We’re big fans of mobile games and the best gaming phones, so we recommend it as one of the most worthwhile gaming subscriptions available.

If you’re still somehow unsure that an Apple Arcade subscription is worth it, check out our list of the best Apple Arcade games on the service. Some of our favorite indies and exclusives are on there, like Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Pocket Card Jockey: Ride On!, Mini Motorways, and Sonic Racing.

We’re always on the hunt for new indie games to recommend or just the best mobile games, but whatever you’re looking for, we have lists for that genre.

