Vampire Survivors has a spooky surprise if you can keep a secret

It was the dead of night, and under cover of darkness, a new Vampire Survivors update crept out of the shadows while we were all tucked up in bed. Developer Poncle dropped the Darkasso update yesterday on all platforms, other than PlayStation which will launch later this month, and there’s a whole bunch of freaky deaky goodies available.

The Darkasso update has nine new achievements to unlock, as well as a whole new stage called Room 1665. Plug your noses and pull some gloves on, because this new stage is made of literal meat, and is a devilish area formed by the spite and hatred of all the souls that fell foul to the bone zone, with 16 floors for you to battle through. We’re all fans of the best horror games, and Vampire Survivors doesn’t disappoint when it comes to blood, guts, and righteous retribution.

As well as a brand new stage, a new feature appears in the gloom. Darkanas, a set of dark arcanas that bestow some exciting new game modifiers – like producing projectiles that explode everything around you when you take damage – as well as a handful of new skins. There’s plenty to pick apart, and maybe even more secrets that Poncle hasn’t told us about, who knows? They kept the update a spooky secret, so maybe there’s more to dig up from under the cover of shadows.

As well as all of the hellish extras we get from this update, there’s also a new spell cheat code: starpupil. This unlocks some alternative starting weapons to test your mettle with two new skins for Eleanor, so there’s plenty to sink your fangs into, heaps of enemies to drag back to hell, and waves of supernatural creatures to fell, so you can survive to see another sunrise.

