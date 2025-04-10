Final Fantasy developer brings one of its classic RPGs to Vampire Survivors

Developer Poncle announced the Vampire Survivors: Emerald Diorama expansion during the recent Triple I showcase, and personally, we’re huge fans of surprises because this one is massive. It’s one of the largest content updates Vampire Survivors has ever had, and we can’t wait to see them team up with a whole host of SaGa Emerald Beyond characters as the Junction opens. With this rift, worlds collide, and a single choice can change everything.

The Vampire Survivors we know and love are pushed into a series of interconnected realities, from a nightmarish, bloody realm all the way through to an enchanted witchdom full of wonders. One of the best RPGs of old, SaGa Emerald Beyond, comes from the developer behind the original Final Fantasy game and brings over 12 new characters to Vampire Survivors. Fans of SaGa will recognize Tsunanori Mido, a fate-forged Kugutsu puppet master, and Diva No. 5, a mech with the voice of an angel who was silenced for singing a forbidden tune, and yearns to find her heart. Then there’s a Dismal King, an icy Emperor, and many more SaGa characters due to make their debut in Vampire Survivors, and we can’t wait.

Not only do we get new characters, but we get to play around with over 16 new weapons and the exciting Glimmer mechanic borrowed from the SaGa franchise. For every attack you land with these new weapons, you’ll be in with the chance to learn a special technique through the Glimmer system. If you stab and slash enough bad guys with the Fleuret, then you might be able to Glimmer the Crystalline Carve, which allows you to freeze your enemies mid-fight. Or, master the missiles of the Hyperion Bazooka and Glimmer the Cosmic Rave attack, which multiplies your firepower on a massive scale.

You can also level-up your characters, and enthrall conquered enemies as the Dismal King to raise an undead army, or choose either Formina or Bonnie to combine guns and knuckles for a kick-ass team-up. Tsunanori Mido will be able to summon up to four of his Kugutsu puppets to flank and fight independently, but whenever one of your SaGa characters reaches critical health, they can unleash a devastating Showstopper to bring them back from the edge of life. Gain a burst of bonus might, quicker cooldowns, and a little extra luck in the back pocket to help survive.

