Few games have the sauce quite like Vampire Survivors. Poncle LTD’s sensational roguelite continues to captivate the Pocket Tactics team since its launch on Nintendo Switch last August, and now, you can get your hands on it without spending a single dollar. We don’t mean a measly slice of Vampire Survivors action, either. You can experience the whole thing, but you need to be quick.

Nintendo confirms in a recent social media post that Vampire Survivors will join a trio of free Switch games that are available to download from Wednesday, October 23, 2024. You have until Wednesday, October 30, 2024, to play the exceptional roguelite title alongside Cursed to Gold and A Little to the Left. With no restrictions on how far you can progress in-game, you can play Vampire Survivors to your heart’s content for a full week.

The free trial of one of the best Switch games comes at the perfect time, as a full-blown Castlevania expansion is headed to Vampire Survivors on Thursday, October 31, 2024. With over 40 new weapons, 20 additional characters, and heaps of awesome tunes to crank up, Nintendo is also laying on a cheeky 15% discount for Vampire Survivors on the eShop until Thursday, November 7, 2024.

According to the horror game’s DLC description, Poncle LTD expresses that players can “unleash an arsenal of new Vampire-vanquishing weapons upon these beasts and leave a trail of doom in your wake before attempting to rid the world of the unspeakable terror himself. Do not be blind to the shadow that looms over you Survivors, as your quest has only just begun! It’s all very serious stuff, so now let’s pump up the volume and let’s go, this is Castlevania in Vampire Survivors, baby.”

When it comes to those slick weapons, there’s a proper buffet of gnarly vampiric death dealers to use. The Castlevania DLC introduces an arsenal of whips, javelins, iron balls, glyphs, fresh magical weapons, and, more importantly: elemental magic. Poncle LTD clarifies that these new spells are “Portrait of Ruin, Harmony of Dissonance, and Order of Ecclesia.”

It all sounds pretty wicked, doesn’t it? The good news is that Vampire Survivors is also among the ranks of the best mobile games. After all, we gave it a 9/10 in our Vampire Survivors review. So, if you’re gaming it up on iOS or Android, you can get a pocket-sized fix of this exciting update, too.

Be sure to follow us on Google News to keep updated with all the latest Nintendo and mobile hardware/gaming news.