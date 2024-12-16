Win a Vampire Survivors statue and DLC with Pocket Tactics’ Advent Calendar!

We heard you all like Vampire Survivors, so our next giveaway for the holiday season gives you the chance to win the Ode to Castlevania DLC on Switch, and a limited-edition statue of Poe.

Vampire Survivors’ latest DLC, Ode to Castlevania, is packed with content. It’s a crossover with Castlevania, surprisingly, and has 60 new characters, more than 100 weapons, a stage, and 90 music tracks. It’s a truly stunning entry into the game’s catalog of expansions.

We also have a stunning statue of Poe as a prize – due to postage restrictions, only people within the UK can enter. The statue is 3D printed, hand painted, and limited edition. It stands approximately one foot tall and is an exquisite piece for any fan of the game to add to their collection.

In our giveaway, we have five US and five European codes for the Ode to Castlevania DLC on Nintendo Switch for you to win. Please enter using the widget for the correct region or your entry will be disqualified. You will need to own the base game in order to redeem the DLC codes.

This giveaway starts today, December 16, and runs until December 23, 2024. We’ll draw the winners and contact them as soon as possible after this date. Read our terms and conditions before scrolling down below to enter. Good luck!

