Well howdy, foolish mortals - welcome to Vampire Therapist, where you're introduced to a Cowboy from the 1800s armed with a leather journal… no, it's not Arthur Morgan; it's Sam Walls. He's the vampire-turned-therapist who's aiming to help others of his kind, and now his story is available on mobile.

As the name suggests, Vampire Therapist - a visual novel by Little Bat Games - focuses on therapy sessions involving the undead. It was first released on PC in 2024, but now it's on Android and iOS, so you can take occult counselling on the go. You start with you as Sam, a 200-year-old vampire from the Wild West, as he tries to find a fellow vamp called Andromachos in a nightclub in Germany. Sounds like the beginning of a joke, huh?

From there, you find that the game involves plenty of real cognitive behavioral therapy concepts and techniques that may or may not be familiar, depending on whether you've been through your own counselling sessions. It's also worth noting that this isn't a game for kids, and shouldn't be taken too lightly. While there's a hefty dose of humor and some innuendo, Vampire Therapist covers topics from the characters' pasts that involve tough situations.

While it's interesting and makes for a refreshingly different kind of game, make sure you take note of the sensitive topics that get mentioned. As the Steam page says, "War, abuse, sexual oppression, suicidal ideation, religion, and addiction".

Vampire Therapist deals with these topics in a real way, and doesn't make light of them, so instances can get heavy. Please bear this in mind before playing.

Vampire Therapist is a visual novel, so it's super easy to play on mobile. Simply tap through conversations, click the options for which techniques you wish to use, and press the veins you wish to drink from in the minigames. Yes, of course there's a section to sate your bloodsucking appetite. There's also one where you can meditate for a while, which offers a nice break.

In the literal therapy part, you can't really get things wrong, as you get hints to pick the right answer from Andromachos (Andy, for short), your fellow millennia-years-old vampire. He owns the nightclub where you decide to settle down and take on a handful of clients from different periods in history. A lady from Tudor England, an ancient Greek - there's a lot to unpack from their years, and years, and years, of being an undead creature.

I find that the game runs perfectly well on mobile, but it unfortunately doesn't completely fit my Samsung S24 FE screen's dimensions, as there are black gaps on both sides. This isn't the worst thing in the world, but something to note.

Aside from that, the artwork is cool, and the characters' designs really lend themselves to their personalities. So does the voice acting. Director of the game Cyrus Nemati, who you may recognize from Hades, takes on the role of main man Sam, while Matt Mercer (you know, Ganondorf?) is on the cast, too. The vibrant cast brings the bellyachin' to life, for lack of a better phrase, because they're all vampires.

If you're a fan of games like Tavern Talk and Coffee Talk, and shows or movies such as What We Do in the Shadows and Horrible Histories, Vampire Therapist will be right up your alley. So, go ahead and grab it from Google Play or the App Store and help out some paranormal patients.