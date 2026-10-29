Vantage codes October 2026

If you've ever wanted to play Valorant inside Roblox, well, you're outta luck for now, but this game comes pretty damn close. Its former name was Valoblox, and it toes the line between a rip-off of the Riot Games shooter and a standard anime Roblox game. If you're unfamiliar with FPS mechanics, it can be quite tricky to get a win, and that's why we're here with some Vantage codes to make sure you feel armed and ready to go.

Codes offer credits, which you can use to purchase the battlepass, or get new skins for all kinds of melee and firearm weapons. We all know that skins, while cosmetic, do make a difference to how sharp your arm is, so don't miss out.

Here are all the new Vantage codes:

SCUBA - 500 credits

- 500 credits PEAK - 2k credits

- 2k credits LAUNCH - 2k credits

- 2k credits ALPHA RELEASE - 1k credits

Vantage is just one Roblox game that offers Roblox codes, so make sure you redeem them while you can.

How do I redeem Vantage codes?

It's easy to redeem Vantage codes, but in case you need help, here's how to do it:

Launch Vantage on Roblox

Find 'codes' at the top-right of the screen

Enter your code in the box at the bottom right - not the creator code box on the left

Hit 'redeem' on the right and find out what you got!

How do I get more Vantage codes?

At the moment, the only way to get Vantage codes is via the developer, who releases them whenever they want to, usually after a big update or when the game hits a milestone. Check back here when you're between games, or when your code senses are tingling, as we'll have all the latest freebies for you to redeem.

Is there a Vantage Discord server?

There is a Vantage Discord server, and you can join by clicking here to become an official community member. This means you'll get access to sneak peeks of upcoming patches, as well as getting support from the devs if you run into bugs. You can also post to find teammates, as, similarly to the real Valorant, who you team with can make a huge difference to your KDA and win streak.

Expired codes:

2KMEMBERS

That's it for Vantage codes for now, but check back in soon for the latest freebies.