Genshin Impact studio quietly trademarks a new project, and we wonder what it is

It's tin foil hat time once again, Hoyoverse fans. The studio behind Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, Zenless Zone Zero, and more has now filed for a new trademark application, and we're not sure what it relates to.

Cognosphere, the global publishing arm of Mihoyo (known as Hoyoverse worldwide), submitted a trademark for something called Varsapura. You can see the official trademark information here, which was filed on July 8, 2025.

Here's where the speculation comes in. We know Hoyoverse is working on at least two new, named games - there's Honkai Nexus Anima, involving Honkai characters and Pokémon-like creatures, and there's also Petit Planet, tabbed as an Animal Crossing-like experience.

Now, there's Varsapura, whatever it is. There are social media accounts already made using the name, and interestingly, at least two of them follow accounts involved with the AI-powered game 'Whispers from the Stars'. On X, Varsapura follows the game itself's account, whereas on Instagram, it follows the developer, Anuttacon.

If you've never heard of it, Whispers from the Stars is an interactive story game that uses LLM (large language models) and AI to form dialogue between the character and you as you're stranded in space.

Whatever Hoyoverse's new project is, it's got something to do with Anuttacon and its AI-powered game. This leads some to believe it's a new AI game for Hoyoverse, or some sort of technology to help implement this across other titles. There's really no other information, so it's all speculation from us over here.

Hoyoverse has so far made excellent games, so we're sure what comes next will continue to be innovative and high quality. If you're a fan of the company's games, we recommend you grab the new Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes from our guides.