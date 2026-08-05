Win the Vault X x Osare collection from us and store your Pokémon cards in style

Fancy upgrading your Pokémon card storage? Of course you do, so make sure to enter our Vault X giveaway, featuring the new Osare Artist collection!

Four winners - two in the UK and two in the US - will win the entire collection, which includes a playmat, a sideloading deck box, and a four-pocket, nine-pocket, and 12-pocket Exo-Tex zip binder. Plus, they're all decked out in artist Osare's new artwork, taking us under the sea to meet some critters. You may recognize his work, as he's currently got 18 TCG cards with his designs on them.

We have two UK prize packs and two US prize packs. Please enter the correct region; otherwise, your entry may be disqualified due to shipping restrictions. Our giveaway runs from August 5 to August 12. We'll pick the winner soon after this date and get in contact to arrange your prize to be sent out.

You can read our terms and conditions here for more information on our giveaways.

Vault X giveaway entry

Pocket Tactics - Vault X Osare Artist collection





You can see the full collection here on the Vault X website. It releases for purchase on August 12. Vault X is known for high-quality storage for cards with a premium feel and super cool designs - like this collection made with Osare.