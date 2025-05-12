We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Tekken rival Virtua Fighter REVO confirms Nintendo Switch 2 launch

Sega announces the arrival of Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O on Nintendo Switch 2, complete with new features and content you don’t want to miss.

Virtua Fighter 5 REVO Nintendo Switch 2: An image of Akira Yuki standing ready for battle.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

Nintendo Switch Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. 

With no new Super Smash Bros. game for the Nintendo Switch 2, it falls upon genre rivals like Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. to pick up the slack. Sega's long-running fighting game series thrilled PC players earlier this year, and now the developer is taking the game on the road to other platforms. However, this iteration of VF5 isn't just an ordinary port.

During the VF Direct 2025 Spring presentation, Sega's Virtua Fighter legacy projects producer Seiji Aoki jokes that "I know we've kept you waiting, but our Steam release Virtua Fighter R.E.V.O. is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2." The new Switch game's launch takes into consideration player outcry for multiplatform support, including the addition of fully implemented cross-play. No matter which platform your friend is on, they can't hide from your fists of fury.

To ensure cross-play is "even smoother," Aoki notes that the Steam version's usage of rollback netcode is also coming to consoles. "We're going to include even more content to make this much more than a simple port," the producer adds. The developer will reveal exact details closer to launch, but we reckon that more arenas, fighters, and cosmetics will give you plenty of reason to keep on fighting.

Sega debuted the Virtua Fighter series in 1993 in arcades, before bringing it to the Sega Saturn and Sega Genesis 32X add-on in 1994 and 1995, respectively. The first game is notable for its debut of 3D graphics in an arcade fighting game, beating rivals like Tekken to the punch early on. With five mainline titles and heaps of spin-offs in between, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. builds on the original VF5, which landed in arcades in 2010 before shipping to consoles two years later.

YouTube Thumbnail

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.