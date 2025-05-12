With no new Super Smash Bros. game for the Nintendo Switch 2, it falls upon genre rivals like Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. to pick up the slack. Sega's long-running fighting game series thrilled PC players earlier this year, and now the developer is taking the game on the road to other platforms. However, this iteration of VF5 isn't just an ordinary port.

During the VF Direct 2025 Spring presentation, Sega's Virtua Fighter legacy projects producer Seiji Aoki jokes that "I know we've kept you waiting, but our Steam release Virtua Fighter R.E.V.O. is finally coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch 2." The new Switch game's launch takes into consideration player outcry for multiplatform support, including the addition of fully implemented cross-play. No matter which platform your friend is on, they can't hide from your fists of fury.

To ensure cross-play is "even smoother," Aoki notes that the Steam version's usage of rollback netcode is also coming to consoles. "We're going to include even more content to make this much more than a simple port," the producer adds. The developer will reveal exact details closer to launch, but we reckon that more arenas, fighters, and cosmetics will give you plenty of reason to keep on fighting.

Sega debuted the Virtua Fighter series in 1993 in arcades, before bringing it to the Sega Saturn and Sega Genesis 32X add-on in 1994 and 1995, respectively. The first game is notable for its debut of 3D graphics in an arcade fighting game, beating rivals like Tekken to the punch early on. With five mainline titles and heaps of spin-offs in between, Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. builds on the original VF5, which landed in arcades in 2010 before shipping to consoles two years later.

