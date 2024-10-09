Vision codes October 2024

If you’re new to this Blue Lock-inspired Roblox game, then we recommend you pick up some Vision codes for free UT, spins, and resets so that you can get a head start over your rivals. This experience is fast-paced, so we also explain how to redeem codes, we don’t want you wasting valuable playtime searching for the answer.

Here are all of the new Vision codes:

20KMEMBERS – 2k UT (new!)

– 2k UT (new!) 2000LIKES – 1k UT, one prod spin, one flow spin, and one SP reset (new!)

– 1k UT, one prod spin, one flow spin, and one SP reset (new!) 1500LIKES – 500 UT (new!)

Expired codes:

500LIKES

1KLIKES

How do I redeem Vision codes?

Here are step-by-step instructions to redeem each of our Vision codes.

Open Vision on Roblox Press the ‘Play’ button from the main menu Click ‘CODES’ at the bottom of your screen Type or paste a code into the textbox Click ‘REDEEM’ to receive the freebies

What are Vision codes?

Vision codes offer you free UT, spins, and SP resets without having to put in any legwork. We’re unsure when the developer, Splitline: Vision, will release more codes, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back from time to time to grab more goodies.

