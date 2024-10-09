We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Vision codes October 2024

Our list of new Roblox Vision codes provides you with free UT, spins, and resets so that you can get ahead in this anime-inspired game.

Vision codes - a bald Roblox avatar stands in front of two screens that say 'VISION'
Ruby Spiers-Unwin's Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

If you’re new to this Blue Lock-inspired Roblox game, then we recommend you pick up some Vision codes for free UT, spins, and resets so that you can get a head start over your rivals. This experience is fast-paced, so we also explain how to redeem codes, we don’t want you wasting valuable playtime searching for the answer.

Here are all of the new Vision codes:

  • 20KMEMBERS – 2k UT (new!)
  • 2000LIKES – 1k UT, one prod spin, one flow spin, and one SP reset (new!)
  • 1500LIKES – 500 UT (new!)

Expired codes:

  • 500LIKES
  • 1KLIKES

The Vision code redemption screen with the Pocket Tactics logo in the corner

How do I redeem Vision codes?

Here are step-by-step instructions to redeem each of our Vision codes.

  1. Open Vision on Roblox
  2. Press the ‘Play’ button from the main menu
  3. Click ‘CODES’ at the bottom of your screen
  4. Type or paste a code into the textbox
  5. Click ‘REDEEM’ to receive the freebies

What are Vision codes?

Vision codes offer you free UT, spins, and SP resets without having to put in any legwork. We’re unsure when the developer, Splitline: Vision, will release more codes, so make sure you bookmark this page and check back from time to time to grab more goodies.

That’s all the Vision codes we have for you right now, but if you’re after more freebies make sure you check out our Blox Fruits codes, AFK Journey codes, and Fruit Battlegrounds codes for more.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.