Mobile gaming is pretty immersive in 2025, with games such as Honkai Star Rail and PUBG Mobile offering almost console-level graphics and incredibly engaging mechanics. However, the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller is taking things to the next level, with this controller and XR glasses combo offering an even more immersive experience without sacrificing portability.

While our list of the best mobile controllers is full of fantastic options, none of them come with XR glasses, which is a big win for this Viture and 8BitDo joint effort. The controller itself looks a lot like 8BitDo’s original Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller, which we awarded a respectable 7/10 in our review, but with a snazzy new translucent design and some glowing analog sticks. This version also has a UCB-C connection, so it looks like you won’t have to rely on Bluetooth.

From the teaser clip, you can see that the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller doesn’t just support the best mobile games but also Xbox Game Pass, Amazon Luna, Nvidia GeForce, and other gaming platforms. The XR glasses simply plug into the bottom of the controller and then slip into the world of extended reality – yes, that’s what XR stands for – from the comfort of your couch or just about anywhere you feel like it.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any details on how much the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller might cost or when it might arrive. However, you could win the gaming controller and XR glasses combo if you try your luck with the giveaway via Viture’s X page, and there’s also a sign-up link for Viture’s beta test program. It’s worth noting, though, that the beta test page only mentions Android devices, so you might be out of luck if you’re an iPhone user.

Of course, we’ll be keen to try out the Viture x 8BitDo Ultimate Mobile Gaming Controller as soon as it launches, just to see if XR glasses really do elevate the mobile gaming experience. Until then, be sure to check out our picks for the best gaming phones and the best budget gaming phones, with plenty of options across a range of budgets. Or, if you’re more interested in the Nintendo Switch 2, read up on all the latest with our Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order guide and Nintendo Switch 2 hands-on preview.