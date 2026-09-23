Voidjoy Skylark S1 Pro controller review - an impressive controller with one big problem

Our Verdict The Voidjoy Skylark S1 Pro packs an impressive feature set into a tiny, highly portable controller, making it a great option for quick sessions on your phone, Switch, or handheld PC. However, its compact design and lightweight plastic construction make it less comfortable for longer sessions, limiting its appeal as an everyday controller. Pros Extremely compact

TMR sticks and optical triggers

2.4GHz, Bluetooth, and USB-C connectivity Cons Small design can cause some discomfort

Lightweight plastic construction feels a little cheap

Not ideal for longer gaming sessions

If you own a handheld PC or Nintendo Switch, then the name JSAUX is one you'll encounter often. The brand is behind various gaming accessories, and I'm particularly fond of its docking stations and grip cases for the ROG Ally. But the company is looking beyond supplementing your experience. Now it wants to be part of it directly, and its new subsidiary venture, Voidjoy, is part of that. Kicking off its product lineup is the Voidjoy Skylark S1 Pro controller, a multi-platform offering that leans heavily on portability.

At just 105g, it's exceptionally light, but it's the form factor that's going to prove divisive. This thing is small. It isn't like the Razer Prio, a controller that begins at wallet size and expands to fit your mobile. Measuring 133 x 75 x 24mm, this is a controller you can easily throw into a bag or even your jacket pocket. It also packs TMR sticks, optical triggers, rear buttons, gyro controls, multiple connection options, and plenty of customization through JSAUX's KeyLinker software.

I usually prefer a symmetrical stick layout, like the one you get on a PlayStation controller, but Voidjoy's offset arrangement makes more sense here. The smaller body gives your thumbs less room to work with, so the layout helps keep the controls accessible without making the controller even wider. While I appreciate what Voidjoy is going for here, this isn't an accessory I'd be using for extended gaming sessions.

It does the job for quick blasts of Call of Duty: Mobile and Fortnite, but it won't be slipping into my Nintendo Switch 2 or ROG Ally rotation anytime soon. Of course, it's on a case-by-case basis, but after around 30 minutes or so using the Skylark S1 Pro, my hands began to feel those familiar cramping signs. Your mileage may vary depending on your hand size and how you hold a controller, but I found the compact design increasingly uncomfortable the longer I played.

The lightweight construction also affects how the S1 Pro feels. Voidjoy has made a sturdy controller that doesn't feel flimsy, but the plastic body and low weight don't give it the premium feel of a larger, heavier gamepad. At 104g, that featherweight design makes perfect sense for portability, but it also makes the S1 Pro feel a little cheaper than I'd like.

Fortunately, Voidjoy has packed plenty of features into that tiny shell. You can connect through 2.4GHz wireless, Bluetooth, or USB-C, while the 2.4GHz receiver supports up to 1,000Hz polling and can handle two S1 Pro controllers for local multiplayer. The optical triggers also offer two travel modes, letting you choose longer analog input for most free mobile games or shorter travel for FPS games.

The recessed TMR sticks also help Voidjoy keep the S1 Pro's profile low. TMR sensors offer the same contact-free approach as Hall Effect sticks while giving you precise analog input. Its rear buttons add even more flexibility, with support for remapping, macros, and gyro controls, while KeyLinker lets you customize the controller's buttons, sticks, triggers, vibration, and other settings.

The Voidjoy Skylark S1 Pro is a decent first impression for JSAUX's new controller brand. Its tiny frame, low weight, and customization options give it plenty of personality, while the range of connection options makes it a versatile companion for everything from a phone to a Nintendo Switch 2 or handheld PC. For me, though, the Skylark S1 Pro's biggest strength also limits its appeal.

You can easily slip this controller into a pocket or bag, but that compact design won't be for everyone. The lightweight plastic construction also lacks the premium feel I expect from a controller, even though Voidjoy has built a sturdy, feature-packed accessory. It makes the Skylark S1 Pro a niche proposition rather than an all-purpose controller.

If portability sits at the top of your wishlist, there's a lot to like here. If you plan to play for several hours at a time, I'd stick with something larger. At $49.99, the Skylark S1 Pro sits in a competitive price bracket, with GameSir and 8BitDo offering plenty of alternatives around the same price.

If the Skylark S1 Pro isn't for you, then check out our list of the best phone controllers and best Nintendo Switch controllers to find what's right for you.