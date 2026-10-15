Volleyball Journey codes October 2026

Check out the new Volleyball Journey codes for free tokens and spins in the Roblox game.

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Grab your friends and head into a match, and make sure you use the new Volleyball Journey codes for wheel spins and more. Take to the court with five other teammates, then beat your opponents to win. The games take your stats into account to see who will be victorious, so make sure to train up.

While you're on the way to being the best volleyball player out there, the codes below will speed up the process by giving you trait tokens and even double XP for a while.

Here are all the new Volleyball Journey codes:

  • PRESETBUG - one reset token
  • 1KCCU - ten trait tokens and three wheel spins
  • RESETTOKEN - two reset tokens
  • 100KVISITS - five trait tokens and three wheel spins
  • SPEEDRUN - double XP boost for 30 mins and double yen boost for 30 mins
  • SILENT - two trait tokens
  • RELEASE - five trait tokens, three wheel spins, and 1k yen

Looking for more Roblox codes? We have guides covering all the best Roblox games and gathering every free item available.

How to redeem volleyball journey codes in the game

How do I redeem Volleyball Journey codes?

Redeeming codes in Volleyball Journey is super easy - simply follow these steps:

  • Join the Volleyball Journey community
  • Open up the game in Roblox
  • Hit the shop menu
  • Click the codes option
  • Type in or paste a code into the box one at a time
  • Click redeem
  • Enjoy free boosts and tokens!

What are Volleyball Journey codes?

The codes you see in this guide are made to use in Volleyball Journey only, giving you boosts and items pertaining to the game. The developer, KaiserPeak, is the one who creates them and decides what each code will grant you. Most codes give wheel spins, which are super handy.

Is there a Volleyball Journey Discord?

There is an official Volleyball Journey Discord server you can join using this link. It's on the Roblox game's page, so you know it's legit. Here, you can find other players to chat with, send feedback, and learn about any updates or fixes that may come to the game. Maybe you can also find some teammates to play with.

Check back later for more Volleyball Journey codes!

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.