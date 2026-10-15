Volleyball Journey codes October 2026

Grab your friends and head into a match, and make sure you use the new Volleyball Journey codes for wheel spins and more. Take to the court with five other teammates, then beat your opponents to win. The games take your stats into account to see who will be victorious, so make sure to train up.

While you're on the way to being the best volleyball player out there, the codes below will speed up the process by giving you trait tokens and even double XP for a while.

Here are all the new Volleyball Journey codes:

PRESETBUG - one reset token

- one reset token 1KCCU - ten trait tokens and three wheel spins

- ten trait tokens and three wheel spins RESETTOKEN - two reset tokens

- two reset tokens 100KVISITS - five trait tokens and three wheel spins

- five trait tokens and three wheel spins SPEEDRUN - double XP boost for 30 mins and double yen boost for 30 mins

- double XP boost for 30 mins and double yen boost for 30 mins SILENT - two trait tokens

- two trait tokens RELEASE - five trait tokens, three wheel spins, and 1k yen

Looking for more Roblox codes? We have guides covering all the best Roblox games and gathering every free item available.

How do I redeem Volleyball Journey codes?

Redeeming codes in Volleyball Journey is super easy - simply follow these steps:

Join the Volleyball Journey community

Open up the game in Roblox

Hit the shop menu

Click the codes option

Type in or paste a code into the box one at a time

Click redeem

Enjoy free boosts and tokens!

What are Volleyball Journey codes?

The codes you see in this guide are made to use in Volleyball Journey only, giving you boosts and items pertaining to the game. The developer, KaiserPeak, is the one who creates them and decides what each code will grant you. Most codes give wheel spins, which are super handy.

Is there a Volleyball Journey Discord?

There is an official Volleyball Journey Discord server you can join using this link. It's on the Roblox game's page, so you know it's legit. Here, you can find other players to chat with, send feedback, and learn about any updates or fixes that may come to the game. Maybe you can also find some teammates to play with.

Check back later for more Volleyball Journey codes!