The 3D movie craze is long dead, but ZTE thinks we might be on the cusp of a resurgence. We’ve just seen the Voyage 3D launch at MWC Shanghai, a budget phone with a display that can convert 2D content into 3D in real-time without the need for those awful 3D glasses.

ZTE isn’t the only brand experimenting with this tech, numerous laptop manufacturers showed off glasses-free 3D displays at CES earlier this year, but this is the first time we’ve seen it come to a smartphone. What’s even more surprising is the price point, the Voyage 3D is already on sale in China, where it costs just 1,499 RMB (which equates to roughly $206).

The phone uses eye-tracking to simulate depth without the need for glasses, the same method used by brands like ASUS on its Vivobook Pro 16X 3D. I’ve tried the latter, and it looks stunning in person, if the effect is anywhere near as good on the ZTE device, it’s sure to impress. This interesting makes the Voyage 3D the sort of thing we could easily imagine ending up on our guide to the best budget gaming phones if it ever launches globally.

This tech has two main shortcomings, the first is that it only works for one person, as it can only create the illusion for one set of eyes at a time. Not a big deal on a smartphone or laptop, but not the kind of thing you’d want on your TV. The second is a lack of content, and given that the tech only works on the individual level, I can’t imagine Hollywood jumping on the bandwagon anytime soon.

If you live in China, though, ZTE is collaborating with the Migu Video platform to make more 3D content available. It also has a feature that can convert 2D content into 3D, but in my experience, the results are usually much less impressive.

Aside from the show-stopping display, the rest of the specs are very modest. It comes with a Unisoc T760 processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It has a 4,500 mAh battery, charges at up to 33W, and runs MyOS13, based on Android 13. The rear camera is a 50MP unit, while the selfie camera has a meagre 5MP resolution. It’s nothing special in this regard, but it’s a budget device, so those are the sort of specs we’d anticipate.

As for whether this phone will make its way out of China, and if more smartphone manufacturers will jump on the 3D hype train, your guess is as good as ours. With tech like Spatial Video for the Apple Vision Pro gaining some traction, there’s a small upswing in 3D interest, but I wouldn’t hold your breath. If you want to find a device that you can actually buy, check out our guide to the best Verizon phone deals available today.