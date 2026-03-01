Wanted codes March 2026

Yeah, we've got a decent heist simulator in Roblox before GTA 6. If you're looking to loot cash, gold, and gems with your friends, then Wanted is what you're looking for. Getting started can be a bit of a chore, so that's why our list of Wanted codes can be a big help. That means gifts, useful items, and more.

In fact, these rewards can range from weapons to cash. Whether you're planning your next score or upgrading your house, don't pass over these handy freebies.

Wanted codes

Here are all the new Wanted codes:

BOOM - ten C4 charges

- ten C4 charges DEVV - $10K cash

- $10K cash UZI - free Uzi weapon

- free Uzi weapon WANTED - $10K cash

How do I redeem Wanted codes?

Redeeming your Wanted codes isn't too hard. All you need to do is follow these steps.

Boot up Wanted in Roblox

Tap the 'Menu' basket button on the top right of your screen

Go to the 'Codes' tab

Input your code

Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Wanted codes?

If you want more codes for Wanted, just come back to this guide regularly and check in with us. Bookmark this page, tell your friends, and we'll add more rewards when new Wanted updates are released.

Is there a Wanted Discord server?

No, there is not a Wanted Discord server. While most Roblox experiences offer a Discord community to join, there isn't one set up for Wanted right now. That doesn't mean it'll never exist, so we'll keep an eye on any developments.

Why are my Wanted codes not working?

Worried that your Wanted codes aren't working? Just make sure you're copying and pasting it from the active above. When codes expire, we'll list them here so you can see what rewards aren't available.