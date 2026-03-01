Wanted codes March 2026

Redeem new weapons and free cash with our list of the latest Wanted codes as you pull off the ultimate score in this Roblox heist game.

Wanted codes: An image of a Roblox character standing on a car.
Yeah, we've got a decent heist simulator in Roblox before GTA 6. If you're looking to loot cash, gold, and gems with your friends, then Wanted is what you're looking for. Getting started can be a bit of a chore, so that's why our list of Wanted codes can be a big help. That means gifts, useful items, and more.

In fact, these rewards can range from weapons to cash. Whether you're planning your next score or upgrading your house, don't pass over these handy freebies.

Wanted codes

Here are all the new Wanted codes:

  • BOOM - ten C4 charges
  • DEVV - $10K cash
  • UZI - free Uzi weapon
  • WANTED - $10K cash

 

Wanted codes: An image of the code redemption box in Roblox.

How do I redeem Wanted codes?

Redeeming your Wanted codes isn't too hard. All you need to do is follow these steps.

  • Boot up Wanted in Roblox
  • Tap the 'Menu' basket button on the top right of your screen
  • Go to the 'Codes' tab
  • Input your code
  • Redeem your rewards

How can I get more Wanted codes?

If you want more codes for Wanted, just come back to this guide regularly and check in with us. Bookmark this page, tell your friends, and we'll add more rewards when new Wanted updates are released.

Is there a Wanted Discord server?

No, there is not a Wanted Discord server. While most Roblox experiences offer a Discord community to join, there isn't one set up for Wanted right now. That doesn't mean it'll never exist, so we'll keep an eye on any developments.

Why are my Wanted codes not working?

Worried that your Wanted codes aren't working? Just make sure you're copying and pasting it from the active above. When codes expire, we'll list them here so you can see what rewards aren't available.

