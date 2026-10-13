Wanted Dawn codes October 2026

Set sail and start a new pirate adventure - and be sure to take these Wanted Dawn codes with you. You do have to put some work in before you can redeem them, but once your level is high enough, you can get an absolute stack of rewards for free.

In Wanted Dawn, you can choose to be a pirate, a marine, or a revolutionary. You can't change this once your character is made, so choose wisely.

Here are all the new Wanted Dawn codes:

Organization - free rewards

- free rewards SorryAboutThat - free rewards

- free rewards 800CCU - eight ancestry, one unlearning, one uninvest, four drip, four masks, three spectrum, and 175k cash

- eight ancestry, one unlearning, one uninvest, four drip, four masks, three spectrum, and 175k cash 700CCU - seven ancestry, one unlearning, four drip, four masks, three spectrum, and 150k cash

- seven ancestry, one unlearning, four drip, four masks, three spectrum, and 150k cash 5kServer! - ten ancestry, one unlearning, one specialty, four honorific, four drip, four masks, three spectrum, and 200k cash

- ten ancestry, one unlearning, one specialty, four honorific, four drip, four masks, three spectrum, and 200k cash BusoLovesYOU - 30 ancestry and 30 honorific

- 30 ancestry and 30 honorific 1kLikes - six ancestry, one unlearning, three drip, three mask, two spectrum, and two honorific

- six ancestry, one unlearning, three drip, three mask, two spectrum, and two honorific 1kCCU - one reset

- one reset 3kFavs - eight ancestry, one unlearning, three honorific, three stature, three variation, three appearance

- eight ancestry, one unlearning, three honorific, three stature, three variation, three appearance 200kVisits - seven ancestry, one unlearning, one uninvest, five drip, five mask, and three spectrum

- seven ancestry, one unlearning, one uninvest, five drip, five mask, and three spectrum 2kFavs - seven ancestry, one unlearning, three honorific, three stature, three variation, three appearance, and 200k cash

- seven ancestry, one unlearning, three honorific, three stature, three variation, three appearance, and 200k cash 900Likes - five ancestry, one unlearning, one specialty, three drip, three mask, two spectrum, two honorific, 100k cash

- five ancestry, one unlearning, one specialty, three drip, three mask, two spectrum, two honorific, 100k cash 150kVisits - six ancestry, one unlearning, one uninvest, five drip, five masks, three spectrum, and 150k cash

- six ancestry, one unlearning, one uninvest, five drip, five masks, three spectrum, and 150k cash 400CCU - three ancestry, two honorific, two drip, one mask, and 50k cash

- three ancestry, two honorific, two drip, one mask, and 50k cash 1500Favs - two ancestry, one unlearning, three drip, three masks, three honorific, two spectrum, and 150k cash

- two ancestry, one unlearning, three drip, three masks, three honorific, two spectrum, and 150k cash 700Likes - four ancestry, two drip, two masks, one spectrum, and 50k cash

We make new Roblox code guides for all the best Roblox games, and keep them up to date with new codes so you can get buffs, boosts, boxes of goodies, and more in each game.

How do I redeem Wanted Dawn codes?

To redeem the above codes in Wanted Dawn, follow the steps below. To redeem any codes, you must be level 50 in the game.

Launch Wanted Dawn in Roblox and choose 'play' in the main menu

Complete the short tutorial, or skip it - either way, you can access the menu you need

Click the icon on the menu to the left, which has a hand holding a gift box

Copy and paste or type a code in one at a time into the box

Hit redeem

Enjoy plenty of free gems, cash, and rolls!

What are Wanted Dawn codes?

The codes you see above are made specifically for Wanted Dawn by the game's creator, Retro Development Games. You can't use them in other games. You also need to be level 50 in the game before you can redeem them, but you'll get there in no time. Then, you can get plenty of buffs for your character to make use of.

Is there a Wanted Dawn Discord?

Good news, fellow pirates - there's an official Wanted Dawn Discord you can join if you're looking to find other players to chat with or see all of the game's updates in one handy place, including bug fixes.

Those are all the Wanted Dawn codes we have right now.