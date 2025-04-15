We already know that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 in the form of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, but did you know that there’s another portable way to enjoy the game’s characters? Square Enix’s critically acclaimed JRPG is collaborating with War of the Visions Brave Exvius for a special event.

Now, this may come as a surprise to some readers, as just two weeks ago, Square Enix announced War of the Visions’ end of service, so how come it’s got a new event? Well, it turns out that the Final Fantasy VII content is exclusive to the Japanese version of the gacha game, and it’s ironically part of a fifth-anniversary celebration for the global server.

The collaboration features one of our favorite Final Fantasy characters, Zack Fair, as well as the enigmatic Rufus Shinra and his fellow Turk, Elena. As part of the accompanying login campaign, you can get two free Zack pick-up tickets to recruit him to your team. As an added bonus, Final Fantasy’s Cloud, Tifa, Kadaj, and Sephiroth are also returning in a reprint of the Advent Children collaboration event.

When is the War of the Visions FFBE x Final Fantasy Rebirth collaboration?

The Final Fantasy Rebirth event begins on April 16, 2025. It’s exclusive to the Japanese version of War of the Visions, so you’ll need to use one of the best mobile VPNs to get your FFVII fix.

That’s everything you need to know about the War of the Visions FFBE x Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth collab. If you need more information on all the Final Fantasy VII characters, make sure to check out our comprehensive guides.