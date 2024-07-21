We’ve been feasting off those Dark Sector vibes that Warframe 1999 is giving off for a while now. Like you, we’re thrilled that TennoCon 2024 is yielding some major treats, like an expanded slice of gameplay to sink your teeth into. With all new characters, features, and an extremely rad vehicle to drift around on, this expansion can’t come any sooner. Or, actually it can.

Warframe 1999 is confirmed to release in Winter 2024, according to the ARPG game‘s latest showcase. Across the nostalgia-clad 22 minutes of new Warframe 1999 gameplay, those are some things Digital Extremes is having fun playing around with. Set on New Year’s Eve in 1999, this expansion’s ‘hub’ area is an abandoned mall full of beaten up arcade machines and stores you’d likely get dragged around with your parents in your youth. The mall acts as a base of operations for the Syndicate, Warframe’s newest faction that consists of six Protoframe-clad characters.

Taking influence from a few of the game’s beloved Warframe designs, the Syndicate is headed up by Arthur Nightingale, the Excalibur styled protagonist with flowing black locks seen in Warframe 1999’s marketing. While the forthcoming update allows you to experience deep recesses of lore that hardcore fans will be lapping up, it also takes a few creative swings. Namely, the Switch RPG game introduces a romance system to reinforce the relationships between this new batch of characters. Best of all, this system plays out on an MSN-style instant messaging client, which players can access by using a computer to select specific dialogue options.

Before the demo ends with an incredible boy band performance deep in the depths of space, it also reveals the latest vehicle to be used in 1999’s narrative and open world game aspects of Waframe’s biomes. Proudly tipping its hat to Shotaro Kaneda’s motorcycle from Akira, this ultra-slick addition to the game’s vehicles isn’t just welcome, but it is just really badass, isn’t it? There’s also a boss fight with a very familiar looking Warframe, but sadly we don’t get to see how the rest of this battle transpires.

This update is special because the developer is wholly embracing what I love about Warframe: it’s going full gonzo. Sure, the interstellar fights to clear the Star Chart are the action game’s bread and butter, but boy bands, bikes, and bosses of this caliber are exuding all-out weirdness that I can’t wait to explore. Digital Extremes promises that is Warframe as you’ve “never experienced it before”, and it will pick directly where last year’s Whispers in the Wall update left off.

If you’re eager to get a taste of Warframe 1999 right now, you can dive into the update’s dingy shopping mall area as part of the ongoing Special Relay experience. This will only be available for one week, though. You can also check out our interview with Digital Extremes to celebrate the game’s mobile iteration here.

