Last year, Warframe brought its interstellar action to iPhones and iPads across the world. Better yet, Digital Extremes' mobile port doesn't compromise on what makes the action RPG a blast to play. The time for others to join in is coming, as a Warframe Android closed beta is poised to invite players into the galactic fray. Just don't hesitate to sign up, though.

TennoCon 2025 is coming to a close after a weekend of major updates on the future of the free mobile game. I'm excited for new additions to our Warframe tier list to arrive, but the upcoming closed beta on Android is easily my highlight of the weekend. Set to commence in Fall 2025, Digital Extremes confirms that pre-registration is live for Warframe players right now. Similar to the iPhone beta, invitations are rolled out in phases.

However, the developer notes in a recent FAQ that "access may be revoked from accounts who have been inactive for an extended period of time or have not partaken in the closed beta at all." You can register your interest here, and I recommend doing so as soon as possible. A list of specifications is coming soon, so there's a chance your device might not be compatible. Luckily, if you're in the market for an upgrade, our list of gaming phones can point you in the right direction.

There are two slight caveats to the closed beta. Crossplay won't be included, so your friends on PS5, Xbox, or Nintendo Switch can't fill up your squad, sadly. Voice chat is also disabled, but this is likely to be present in the game's full release. The plus side is that controller support does feature in the closed beta.

The lack of controller support in new mobile games is often a sticking point for me. Excellent FPS games like Delta Force still lack it, but Team Jade did tell us why it chose to leave it out. Digital Extremes highlights that the following mobile controllers are compatible with Warframe on Android: PlayStation 5 DualSense, Xbox Wireless Controllers, 8BitDo, and USB peripherals (Razer Kishi, Backbone).

I highly recommend Backbone's accessories. You can read my Backbone Xbox Edition review to find out why. Unlike other closed betas, there isn't an NDA either, so you can share footage and talk about the game freely. Just beware that your progress in the beta won't carry over to the game at launch.

