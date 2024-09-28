The debut of a new character in Warframe is always an exciting time, and now, Digital Extremes is ready to unleash it’s 58th Warframe to players. Designed to honor Japanese culture, Koumei will shake up the game’s meta with a series of abilities that are inspired by a first-time feature for the ARPG: luck. Yes, good old-fashioned luck is part of the next Warframe update.

During the latest developer stream, Digital Extremes reveals that Koumei arrive in the game through a fresh Warframe storyline called ‘Koumei and The Five Fates’. Players diving into one of the best Switch games out there can get their hands on Koumei from Wednesday, October 2, 2024. “Warframe has been inspired by Japanese culture many times over its 11 years. The team worked very closely with our own Japanese team to bring this love letter to you,” says Digital Extremes.

Koumei’s abilities will switch up your play style, as the new Warframe’s skill set is infused with “luck-inspired” mechanics. In the middle of battle, “fate” will randomize Koumei’s passive will deploy different status effects, rather than relying on your trusty builds to get by. After a short duration, this effect is then transferred onto one of Koumei’s other weapons.

As with any other addition to game’s Warframe roster, you’ll get a wholly new suite of abilities to deal damage in the ARPG. Koumei’s abilities are as follows, according to Digital Extremes’ latest blog post:

Kumihimo – Weaves the threads of Destiny. Enemies who touch these threads suffer a random Status Effect. Rolling three 6s on her Dice will spawn Threads that deal every Status Effect on contact.

Weaves the threads of Destiny. Enemies who touch these threads suffer a random Status Effect. Rolling three 6s on her Dice will spawn Threads that deal every Status Effect on contact. Omikuji – Koumei glimpses a favorable future and the precise steps needed to reach it. Cast the ability to uncover a challenge — completing it will reward Koumei a random Decree. A roll of triple sixes will grant a Decree without needing to complete a challenge.

Koumei glimpses a favorable future and the precise steps needed to reach it. Cast the ability to uncover a challenge — completing it will reward Koumei a random Decree. A roll of triple sixes will grant a Decree without needing to complete a challenge. Omamori – Surround yourself with Omamori Charms, each with a chance to have enemy attacks heal you instead of damage you. The number of charms is determined by Koumei’s dice roll. A roll of triple sixes grants invulnerability for the duration of your Omamori Charms.

Surround yourself with Omamori Charms, each with a chance to have enemy attacks heal you instead of damage you. The number of charms is determined by Koumei’s dice roll. A roll of triple sixes grants invulnerability for the duration of your Omamori Charms. Bunraku – Wield your foe’s fate threads like the strings of marionettes, suspending enemies in front of Koumei. Her dice determine the number of random Status Effects dealt to affected foes.A roll of triple sixes maximizes Status Effect stacks and extends Bunraku to enemies behind Koumei.

Koumei will also bring two weapons into the ARPG, which are the Higasa rifle and Amanata polearm. The Higasa is a burst-fire rifle that block damage while aiming down sights, alongside an alternative fire mode than be charged to inflict damage with a protective shield. Meanwhile, the Amanata is inspired by Naginata-style weaponry.

You’ll be able to earn Koumei via a new node on Earth, as you defend Cetus from an invasion. It won’t be long before we’re back on Earth, though, as Warframe 1999 will launch a playable demo on October 16, 2024, before the full release lands beyond the end of the year.