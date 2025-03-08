We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Warframe’s small-screen port came together through “the power of stubborness”

As Warframe celebrates 12 years of interstellar action, design director Pablo Alonso reflect's on the effort to make Warframe Mobile.

Warframe Mobile interview: An image of a Tenno in Warframe 1999.
Warframe is an astoundingly gigantic game, with hundreds of worlds to explore, and even more quests to complete. It’s a game that shouldn’t really work on iPhone and Android, yet Digital Extremes proved it was possible with Warframe Mobile. I recently caught up with design director Pablo Alonso, who shed light on the mission to make the small-screen iteration of Warframe possible.

“Honestly, it’s a little crazy. When we were first talking about a [Warframe] mobile [port],  often we would talk about like ‘oh, do we just say this part you just cannot do a mobile because it’s gonna be so much work’. And you know, we had that temptation many times,” Alonso giddily explains to me. An obstacle most new mobile games face, especially ports of existing franchises, is ensuring parity with previous platforms before it.

FPS games like Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile offer some flashes of this, with weapon camos and operator skins weaving between the two experiences. Meanwhile, Arena Breakout is largely treated as a separate experience, and newcomer Delta Force is understandably focusing on getting iOS and Android experience off the ground.

In the case of Warframe, whether it’s the Nintendo Switch or mobile iteration, Digital Extremes makes no compromises. Alonso says that “there are certain things that definitely push mobile hard, especially like on the lower end devices, but, you know, by the power of stubbornness we got there.”

Warframe Mobile launched in February last year, and the results off the bat were exceptional. Not only does it offer controller support and a smooth 60 FPS experience, it came in at a smaller file size of around 14 GB – practically half the size of the Nintendo Switch equivalent. It continues to receive stabilization updates, but the ability to use cross-progression to seamlessly jump back to my Asus ROG Ally play through isn’t lost on me. It’s also a game that respects my time, instead of forcing me to carve out time in my week in fear of missing out on rewards.

I bring this aspect up to Alonso, and he’s glad to see the studios intentions are manifesting. “This last Tenno Con, a guy came over and told me ‘I’ve been playing since I was 11’. We’ve got players that have been around for over a decade. You know, they started when they were in high school, and now they have families and jobs and stuff like that,” Alonso tells me.

Maintaining a balance is important to Alonso’s perspective on Warframe, adding that “I don’t want to pressure them to feel like they have to log on every day, or they’re going to miss out, which a lot of games in the free-to-play sphere do.” Warframe’s 12th anniversary celebrations are live now in-game, with a myriad of rewards to earn across the next few weeks.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.