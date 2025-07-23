There are loads of games in need of an upgrade, but I'm hopeful a Warframe Switch 2 port can rise to the top of the list. Appearing at TennoCon 2025, the Warframe development team, Digital Extremes, comments on whether players can expect to see a new version come to fruition. However, the issue isn't creating the port itself. Right now, the studio just needs access to the handheld.

During a lengthy presentation discussing the future of Warframe, Digital Extremes' CEO Steve Sinclair shares that the "tech team is so excited to take advantage of the high-speed cores and the other really cool features [of the Nintendo Switch 2]. There's just one problem, though, and that's the availability of Nintendo Switch 2 developer kits. While most developers are lucky enough to have had access for months ahead of the console's launch, some are still left on the sidelines.

Sinclair continues, according to Eurogamer, that "there's just such a backlog for dev kits. So, yeah, if you know anyone, just one, that's all it would take."In the case of upgrades for Switch games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, utilizing the handheld's hardware enables better frame rates and enhanced textures. Other improvements make use of the console's haptics or the Nintendo Switch 2 camera.

I'm not expecting, or bothered to be honest, about bringing the latter into Warframe's arsenal. What I do want is more resolution options and stability. Sinclair relays that the team will create a "custom build for Warframe," rather than relying on backwards compatibility of the existing version in a bid to "really push it to its limits, [and] see what it can do."

Warframe shouldn't click with me, but against all odds, I keep coming back to it. It's got that granular gameplay loop like Destiny 2, with equally complex lore to chew on. Yet, it remains approachable, and becoming a powerful Tenno doesn't seem intimidating. What's even more impressive is the free mobile game port of Warframe.

I spoke to Digital Extremes' design director, Pablo Alonso, about making this possible, so be sure to check that out for a really fun chat. There's a Warframe Android closed beta on the horizon, too, so make sure you're signed up to gain access to it.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're claiming Warframe codes, diving into the best Steam Deck games, or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.