Join the Wargamer Discord server for all your board game needs

Our sister site, Wargamer, has now launched its Discord server, and we highly recommend you join it if you love all things tabletop.

Need somewhere to debate your Pokémon TCG deck? Why not join the Wargamer Discord server and find friends who feel the same way about certain MTG cards, or who also think Wingspan is the best thing since sliced bread?

Our sister site, Wargamer, has now opened its official server on Discord for you to join, where you can chat with people and keep up with all the news from the site. Here you can connect with the site’s staff, too, and join in community conversations, discussions, and maybe an AMA or two.

There are also some fun competitions happening to kick things off, which include Warhammer and Magic: The Gathering-themed prizes, plus more to come in the future. If you can’t wait to see if you win, there’s also a deals channel pointing out savings on any bits of kit.

You can expect frequent discussions for all the key tabletop adventures like Warhammer and MTG, your best DnD strategies, and much more. You can join the Discord by following this link, which will take you to the server.

In case you didn’t know, you can also join PCGamesN’s dedicated Discord community, where everyone chats about PC-based games.

