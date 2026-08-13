Wargamer needs a new editor, do you have what it takes?

For six years, Network N Media's Alex Evans has steered the Wargamer ship, taking the site from strength to strength, but he's off to pastures new, meaning our pals at WG need a new captain. Wargamer is seeking a seasoned journalist to become its new editor, so if you have an unhealthy love for TCGs like Magic: The Gathering and Pokémon (who doesn't), and a penchant for tabletop games, you're exactly who the site is looking for to lead it into the next era as Wargamer expands even further as a website, along with its Discord and video presence.

Wargamer has been the go-to place for tabletop gaming since January 2021, with an excellent team of staff who are as passionate as they are talented. Every day, they cover everything important in the world of tabletop, from board games to trading card games. Beyond the aforementioned Pokemon and MTG, they work hard to bring the world all of the latest news in the world of Warhammer, a franchise so convoluted that it has us resembling the meme of a woman with maths symbols floating around her head.

Over the last five and a half years, Wargamer has grown exponentially, with the team doubling in size and its views quadrupling. However, not only does the team type away about DnD and the like, but they also talk about it in videos, a vertical that's proving to be both popular and exciting. On top of that, the team fosters a free Discord server with more than 5k members - that's a lot of nerds in one place, and we're here for it.

With all this in mind, if you hope to be Wargamer's next editor, you need to be ready to dive in and guide the site through all of its verticals, while boasting strong editorial skills, like writing and editing, along with familiarity with video production. More than that, you need to be a nerd, someone with immense knowledge in the world of tabletop; not only do you need to know plenty about board games and TCGs, but you also need to know the lore - you need to eat Warhammer for breakfast. Wait, not literally; take the minifigs out of the bowl.

You'll have a shrewd commercial head on your shoulders - because the editor is responsible for ensuring the site always makes enough money to fund its journalism and sustain its growth. And you'll have great management skills, being able to lead and support the rest of the team, who are not only the biggest tabletop lovers of all, but the best at writing about it in the world.

Don't worry, NNM knows that you need to eat, which is why Wargamer's new editor gets a very competitive salary (see below), 28 days' annual leave along with bank holidays, their birthday off (or another celebration day of your choosing), and private medical insurance. Beyond that, the editor becomes part of a warm, welcoming company with an informal work environment that encourages you to embrace your nerdy side.

This role is fully remote, but to apply, you must be based in the UK and have proof of your right to work in the UK. There are also some other formal requirements for applicants below - read them through, and, if this role sounds perfect for you, don't wait around - the deadline is Monday, August 31, so get your application in, chop chop!

Wargamer - Editor

Location: Fully remote (within UK only)

Fully remote (within UK only) Closing Date: 31/8/26 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient numbers of applications have been received)

31/8/26 (We reserve the right to close this advert early if sufficient numbers of applications have been received) Type: (Full-time, Permanent)

(Full-time, Permanent) Salary: £38,000

The Role

We're seeking an experienced, commercially minded, deeply nerdy Editor to lead the next phase of expansion for our world-leading tabletop gaming media brand, Wargamer.

You'll be responsible for all aspects of Wargamer's success - as a journalistic institution, as a sustainable, growing business, and as a respected, influential brand in our industry. You'll personally develop, deliver, and report on the site's strategy in all these areas, with a mission to grow our audiences, fame, and revenue, while maintaining impeccable editorial standards and managing a happy, focused team.

You will be responsible for:

Planning and overseeing all published Wargamer content in written or video form, maintaining our high quality levels and adherence to brand values and guidelines.

Developing, executing, and optimising strategies to grow our monthly user base and viewership - on the website, community, video, and social channels.

Managing and developing Wargamer's team of writers, ensuring they're performing at their best, happy, challenged, and motivated.

Advancing and managing our commercial operations, including sponsored content, to deliver consistently growing revenue.

Maintaining and elevating Wargamer's high standing in the eyes of its audience and the tabletop games industry, through outstanding content, networking, and outreach.

Maintaining and expanding Wargamer's strong network of working relationships with PRs, publishers, game designers, and other partners.

Representing Wargamer and Network N Media at industry events both in the UK and abroad.

Other as requested by the CEO.

You will have/be/be able to:

3+ years' experience in senior editorial positions at established online gaming brands

An active, current, wide ranging knowledge of the tabletop games industry, backed up with genuine love for these games - you must be a professional nerd in every sense of the word.

Outstanding core journalistic skills: writing, editing, video production, ethics, news sense.

A robust grasp of the commercial priorities for a media business, able to formulate and deliver sound strategies to secure Wargamer's revenue streams as it grows.

A thorough understanding of online publishing best practices, including strategic content planning and balancing organic and sponsored content across multiple platforms.

A track record of having grown an online audience, with proven experience in audience development strategy, social media management, multi-channel web analytics, and competitor analysis.

Excellent team and staff management skills, including commissioning external freelancers.

You will ideally have/be/be able to:

3+ years experience working directly with tabletop games publishers and designers.

1+ years experience managing and growing a Discord server or other dedicated online community for a games brand.

An established network of tabletop games industry contacts.

If you're interested in taking up the mantle, click here to apply!