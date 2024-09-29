The march toward total Warhammer glory is almost over, as Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge is finally leaving early access. Over the last year, the promising card game has welcome in legions of players to an ongoing build of the game, with various improvements implemented along the way. To celebrate the game’s launch on iPhone and Android devices on October 3, 2024, developer Everguild is lifting the lid on a brand-new faction.

According to a new developer diary on the Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge blog, Everguild confirms that the Astra Militarum are the next faction to join the free mobile game. “The countless billions of soldiers of the Astra Militarum are garrisoned all across the galaxy, prepared to lay siege to the enemies of the Imperium with an ironclad parade of tanks and ranks of assembled infantry,” the developer expresses. The Astra Militarum will be available immediately on the Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge release date.

More details about the faction are expected to be released after launch, including in-depth breakdowns of the Astra Militarum’s warlords, stratagems, and troops. However, what we do know is that Everguild is offering different pre-release bundles to get you well on your way to victory. These bundles are available through the Warpforge workshop, with the Commander bundle offering the most bang for your buck:

Astra Militarum Premium Campaign

30 Astra Militarum booster packs

Exclusive ‘Regimental Liveries‘ Card Back

Exclusive ‘Flamer Trooper‘ Avatar

Exclusive ‘Valiant Guardsman‘ Title

If you fancy saving some cash, you can also choose to get the Starter bundle, although both of them “five more booster packs than the equivalent offers in-game once Astra Militarum is released.” You’ll need to make sure that in-game account is linked with your workshop email, as purchases will be sent to your inbox. As for pre-release bundles, the developer says that “the ‘claim’ button of the inbox message will be disabled until the moment the new content joins the game.”

Alongside this new faction is a suite of quality-of-life improvements, such as the ability to practice your strategy in battle against your own card deck. You can also use a set of prebuilt decks, if you’re looking for a slightly different challenge too. “This last new feature is perfect for deck builders, allowing them to practice specific matchups and refine their deck for the ranked ladder,” Everguild explains.

What’s a celebration without some gifts, though? Like any memorable occasion, you’ll be able to swoop in and claim some freebies when the game’s launch takes places too. According to Everguild, you can expect “a very special promo Code, a new Twitch Drops campaign and special offers” to ramp up the festivities on your iOS and Android devices.