Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes May 2026

Anihilating your foes in Warhammer 40k Tacticus is wicked fun, but it can come with a cost. Emerging victorious requires plenty of resources, whether you need Altacoya Shards, Ahriman Shards, gold, or even a bit of energy. Luckily for you, we can get you stocked up with our list of Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes.

From Plagueburst Crawler Shards to Blackstone, there are heaps of great goodies to be claimed. Don't grind away for hours; make your fights a bit easier by getting what you need below.

Here are all the new Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes:

PAINTRAJANN1 - Ten Atlacoya Shards, and 50 energy

- Ten Atlacoya Shards, and 50 energy TERMINUS101 - Ten Storm Speeder Shards, and 50 energy

- Ten Storm Speeder Shards, and 50 energy FREEDP4LRE - Ten Z'Kar Shards, and Ten Munitions

- Ten Z'Kar Shards, and Ten Munitions ROTTIELRE - Ten Nauseous Rotbone Shards, 2k coins, and 50 Blackstone

- Ten Nauseous Rotbone Shards, 2k coins, and 50 Blackstone AHRIRELICWHEN - Ten Ahriman Shards, and 50 energy

- Ten Ahriman Shards, and 50 energy ATINCAN1K - Ten Z'Kar Shards, and 50 energy

- Ten Z'Kar Shards, and 50 energy TAMAYUPDATE - Ten Z'Kar Shards, and 50 energy

- Ten Z'Kar Shards, and 50 energy TC10K - Ten Plagueburst Crawler Shards, and 10k coins

- Ten Plagueburst Crawler Shards, and 10k coins HOBBYHOTEL10 - 50 energy, 20 Blackstone, and Ten Isabella Shards

When we're not deep in the fight, we love jumping into other worlds, too. Dive into our list of free mobile games to find your next adventure.

How do I redeem Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes?

After finishing the first 15 battle stages, you can redeem codes in Warhammer 40k Tacticus. Here's what you need to do next:

Launch Warhammer 40k Tacticus on your device

Tap the 'settings' cog in the top-right of your screen

Go to the 'codes' box

Input and redeem your rewards

How can I get more Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes?

I know, these codes give out some slick rewards, and you're probably after more. If that's the case, the best way to get more Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes is by bookmarking our list and checking back in soon. Instead of hunting them down yourself, leave us to it, as we'll add the latest gifts when they're available above.

Is there a Warhammer 40k Tacticus Discord server?

Yes, there is a Warhammer 40k Tacticus Discord server. You can trade tips, speak about the Warhammer universe, and keep updated with changes to the game here. To join it, tap this Discord invitation.

Why are my Warhammer 40k Tactics codes not working?

After a while, Warhammer 40k Tactics codes can expire. You can check our list below to see what rewards aren't available. If your rewards still aren't working, check for typos, or copy and paste them directly from the active section above.

Expired codes:

GOSTYREPORT

MOOPOWER

RAVEN2K

AHRIMANISLIVE

HOBBYHOTEL10

BETTERREVAS

RAIDMANREPLAYS

INDOCHARS101

WEAREALLKIN

CHAOSUNITED

THELASTSTAND

AWESOMEWIKI

JOINTHEBATTLE

TACTICUS222

REDDIT40K

AHEM

CAPS

SRSBSNS

SUMMON

TOUCHGRASS

FRIENDLESS

TAKETHIS

DARKSTRIDER s

HELBRECHTJACK

TYPHUSJACK

MAGNUSMONDAY

WARHAMMER

TACTICIAN

That's everything you need to know about Warhammer 40k Tacticus codes. Bookmark this page and come back soon.