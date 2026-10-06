Warhammer Survivors is shaping up to be a brilliant bullet-heaven game full of big-time bosses

Over the last half a decade or so, I don't think there's any game I've played quite as much as Vampire Survivors. With the arrival of each DLC offering, I've hoovered up the new content like Nosferatu at a blood bank for more bullet-heaven goodness. Now, though, something different is coming: an all-new game, combining the gameplay of the breakout indie roguelite with an absolute behemoth of an IP. Yes, I'm talking about Warhammer Survivors, the result of a collaboration between poncle, Auroch Digital, and Games Workshop.

Recently, I got the chance to preview some extended gameplay footage ahead of the launch of Warhammer Survivors, complemented by a bit of developer commentary. I should be clear that at this point I haven't gone hands-on with the game myself, but I do have a better idea of what to expect now, as if I wasn't already excited enough to mow down some fresh waves of enemies and put together some mind-blowing combos.

I should also caveat here that while I'm not the most knowledgeable about the Warhammer hobby, I have spent well over 200 hours playing Vampire Survivors and am responsible for its place in our guide to the best iPad games. That means I'm mainly here for that hyper-engaging just-one-more-run gameplay, but I've always wanted to get into the world of Warhammer - I love a bit of lore - so I'm hoping that this'll serve as a relatively decent jumping-in point. Now, let's get into the details.

For the most part, the gameplay in Warhammer Survivors looks a lot like what you'd expect from a Survivors game. You pick up weapons and items, take down encroaching enemies, earn experience points to level up, and, well, survive for as long as possible. The clue is in the name. As for the levels and characters, the developer is drawing from both the Warhammer 40,000 and Age of Sigmar universes, as well as the hobby itself - there is a hobby table stage, and I'm a big fan.

There are some differences between Warhammer Survivors and Vampire Survivors, though. The most obvious seems to be in boss battles. Don't get me wrong, I'm obsessed with Vampire Survivors and all the DLC poncle has introduced since its original launch, but with no health bars and, more often than I'd like, not much in the way of a challenge, boss battles have always felt a bit underwhelming. It seems that Warhammer Survivors wants to fix that.

Some of the gameplay footage I saw features these bosses, known in-game as Extremis Bosses, and they bring a real sense of spectacle to the proceedings. For a start, these battles now have defined phases, so it's not just a case of learning one or two enemy attack animations and cheesing your way to success. Now it looks to be a bit more nuanced, and that's just on the back of me watching one battle against a boss from the Age of Sigmar.

Another differentiating factor between Vampire Survivors and this Warhammer-flavored spin-off is that not all weapons are compatible with every character. That won't stop you from using a specific weapon, though. It just means that if you want to use, for instance, a weapon that Boltgun's Malum Caedo can't equip, you'll pick up a follower character, one that can't take damage or collect resources, to use that weapon for you. This means you can build up a bit of an entourage during a run, which, like the enhanced boss battles, makes things feel a bit more grandiose.

There's a caveat, though. In the preview, the developer revealed that taking on specific bosses will require specific weapons, and I'm not sure how I feel about this. I can't imagine getting to the crux of a Vampire Survivors run and then getting one-shotted by the boss because I picked up the Magic Wand instead of Garlic. I'm happy to reserve judgment until I get hands-on with the full game, though.

As for the scale, Warhammer Survivors is going hard right from the outset, with over 40 characters and more than 75 weapon types. Weapon evolutions are also back from Vampire Survivors, so I already can't wait to come across some wild combos and lay waste to any Tyranids brave enough to enter my orbit when I'm fully equipped. The stages also look nice and detailed, and I noticed in the preview that the two universes each have their own appropriate visual assets, such as an old-timey-looking chest for rewards in Age of Sigmar versus a metallic crate in 40K levels.

It's worth expanding on that last point a little, especially for the Warhammer fans among us, that this game is essentially a two-in-one, as the Age of Sigmar and 40K universes are separate and distinct. Hobby-influenced weapons and items can float between the two, but it seems pretty certain that you're not going to see any Space Marines taking on some Gloomspite Gitz, or vice versa. Again, I don't know my Warhammer lore all that well, but I imagine combining these universes would make for some serious narrative complications.

All in all, what I've seen so far of Warhammer Survivors has me incredibly keen to get up and running when the game launches on November 10, 2026. It's coming to both the original Nintendo Switch and the Switch 2, as well as Android, iOS, and plenty of other platforms. Better still, it's launching at just £6.39 / $7.99, which, considering the amount of content you're getting here, seems like pretty stellar value.

Of course, we'll be back with a full review closer to the launch, so keep an eye out for that. If you're looking for something to play in the meantime, be sure to check out our guide to the best Switch games, or get our thoughts on some more upcoming releases with our Final Fantasy 7 Revelation preview and Monster Hunter Outlanders preview.