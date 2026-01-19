Waste Time codes January 2026

I love watching big numbers get bigger in any game, but these Waste Time codes make the simple joy of doing nothing and profiting even better. Whether you're in the market for button clicks, free eons, or stat boosts, these codes have it all.

Here are all the new Waste Time codes:

wehavecodesnow - doubles highest stat (new!)

freeclicks - 2k button clicks (new!)

moreclicksfr - 500 server clicks (new!)

How do I redeem Waste Time codes?

Redeeming Waste Time codes is fairly simple, so you can get back to doing nothing in no time at all. Here's what you need to do:

Open Waste Time in Roblox

Complete the tutorial

Tap the scroll icon on the right

Click Codes

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Redeem

Enjoy your freebies

What are Waste Time codes?

Waste Time codes are special passwords from the developer, roloxalien, that unlock boosts in-game. These boosts can be anything from button clicks to stat boosts, helping to progress your time-wasting journey even further. There's no set release schedule for these codes as of yet, so keep an eye on this page to get the latest updates.

Is there a Waste Time Discord server?

Yes, there is a Waste Time Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, take part in giveaways, and flex your high-level titles.

How do I get more Waste Time codes?

The best way to get more Waste Time codes is to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We're always on the lookout for more freebies, so we keep this guide in tip-top shape for any fellow boost-hunters. If you fancy looking for codes on your own, you can check the game's Discord server and Roblox group.