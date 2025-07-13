Between The Outlast Trials, Phasmaphobia, Repo, and Lethal Company, first-person co-op games are fast becoming a common recommendation thrown into your group chat. Now, you can make the latest suggestion to your friends, as developer Total Mayhem Games is adding the We Were Here series to the Nintendo Switch 2 library.

Don't worry, players with the original Nintendo Switch aren't excluded from the fun. Debuting on Steam in 2017, the first We Were Here entry holds over 30,000 "very positive" reviews on the Steam Deck's digital marketplace. Its sequel, We Were Here Too, fares just as well critically, although We Were Here Together is a sticking point among players. Nevertheless, Total Mayhem Games' Nintendo Switch 2 ports are headed to the eShop later this year.

The trio of co-op games sees players take on the role of explorers in the Antarctic, as they unravel the mysteries of Castle Rock. In traditional spooky fashion, you and your selected co-op partner are split up and need to communicate effectively to solve puzzles that unlock new areas and the overarching secrets Castle Rock holds.

You need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate, though, according to Total Mayhem Games. However, if your friends are nearby, you can of course play We Were Here through local multiplayer. If there's one thing we like at Pocket Tactics, that's good old-fashioned couch co-op.

Speaking about these new Switch game iterations, operations director Thomas Huster says in a fresh statement that "we're very excited to welcome players on Nintendo Switch to the We Were Here Series at Total Mayhem Games; we strive to have friends, family, and new relations connect through our games, no matter the platform."

It isn't stated whether it'll be available at launch, but cross-platform multiplayer is in development for the first We We Here collection on Nintendo Switch. Hopefully, that means you can team up with players on alternative portable gaming consoles such as the Steam Deck or Lenovo Legion Go.

The last entry in the series, We Were Here Expeditions: The FriendShip, launched in 2023 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Another game, Where Are We?, is currently in the works, with a release date and platforms to follow. In the meantime, if you're looking for some similar adventures, our list of games like It Takes Two should keep you entertained.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into the best Steam Deck games or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop. Or, if you're more of a console gamer, check out our Nintendo Switch 2 review.