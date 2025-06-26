This hilarious Apple Arcade exclusive just got its biggest and best update yet

Apple Arcade has a massive library of games for iPad and iPhone, with more arriving every month, so it can be easy to miss when a great new game makes its way into the collection. That's what stopped me from playing What the Clash? for so long, only to realize that I'd been missing out on a lovely collection of chaotic minigames. Thanks to a new update, it's even better than before, bringing one of the world's oldest sports into the fold in a wonderfully wacky format.

For those who don't know, What the Clash? is from the same development team as What the Golf?, which just so happens to be both one of my favorite Apple Arcade games and a top pick from our guide to the best golf games. It's very much not a sports game in the classic sense of the word. If anything, it often feels more like a nod to WarioWare than it does a throwback to the glory days of Tiger Woods PGA Tour 2004, but that just makes it more fun, especially for those who don't know a pitching wedge from a putter.

Not only can you now play golf in What the Clash? but the introduction of the 50 new golf-oriented minigames is just part of the wider in-game golf-themed season. That means there are also some new cosmetics to check out, some in-game events, and a few new achievements for any achievement hunters out there. It's all building up to the Clash Open on July 3, where you can win some prizes for taking part in three golf matches a day. Sure, the real-life Open tournament might have a prize pool worth millions of dollars, but do you know what it doesn't have? Participants in hot dog costumes, that's what.

It's worth pointing out that if you've never tried Apple Arcade before, now is a great time to give it a shot, and new users can pick up a free one-month trial before paying $6.99 / £6.99 a month for the service. If you have checked out Apple's gaming library before, it might still be worth returning, with great games such as Balatro, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, and Katamari Damacy Rolling Live all arriving in the last few months. Balatro alone is enough to soak up hours of your free time - yes, I'm speaking from experience - so as far as I'm concerned, the subscription fee is well worth the monthly toll.

