Triband returns with another addition to its series of hilarious and lighthearted mobile games with What the Clash? This latest installment features hundreds of goofy PvP minigames, adorable outfits, and the developer’s signature silly sense of humor.

In What the Clash?, you play as The Hand, using simple touch controls to stretch and direct them through a range of minigames like table tennis, archery, and racing. However, what makes this mobile multiplayer game unique is its modifier cards. Add strange elements like giraffe, slime, or toast to the mix to create an entirely new minigame where you might have the advantage over your opponent.

Of course, what’s a competitive game without some drip? You can unlock tons of adorable costumes for your Hand to show off to your friends while you beat them in tournaments and climb the leaderboard. Sadly, there is a catch. What the Clash? is launching as an Apple Arcade exclusive, so you can only play if you have a subscription. There are hundreds of amazing Apple Arcade games on the service, though, so we highly recommend jumping in.

When is the What the Clash? release date?

What the Clash? launches exclusively on Apple Arcade on May 1, 2025. Triband’s other titles have since made their way onto other platforms after an exclusivity period, so there’s hope that What the Clash? does the same in the future.

We’re really looking forward to giving What the Clash? a go, as we could all do with some silly, slapstick fun in our lives. Plus, we need something to do while waiting for the Nintendo Switch 2 release date to arrive.