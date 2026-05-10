Wheelie District codes May 2026

Redeeming Wheelie District codes will give you free boosts to experience and cash, so you can hit new heights on new bikes.

Wheelie District codes - Roblox figure on a bike in front of the dealership
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If you can spare a minute in between your sick biking tricks, we've got something that might help you. Wheelie District codes are great for this game, as its coolness factor has a high ceiling - wheeling around everyone for minutes on end can only get better the more free stuff you have to help you.

Codes offer boosts to your progress, including ways to level up for free, as well as currency so that you can afford the freshest wheels around and show off to everyone on the server.

Here are all the new Wheelie District codes: 

  • UPDATE1 - level up by ten levels (new!)

Wheelie District is part of a wonderful array of Roblox games that you can get freebies in via Roblox codes, so make sure you grab all the rewards before the codes expire.

Wheelie District codes redemption screen with Pocket Tactics filled in to demonstrate where the code goes

How do I redeem my Wheelie District codes?

It's largely straightforward, but in case you're stuck, we've compiled some instructions on how to redeem your Wheelie District codes:

  • Join the Wheelie District Studios community group
  • Launch Wheelie District in Roblox
  • Click 'rewards' at the top of the screen and press 'codes'
  • Enter your code and hit 'redeem'
  • Find out what you redeemed at the bottom of the screen!

How do I get more Wheelie District codes?

It's not clear when more Wheelie District codes will become available, as the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for them at the moment. That being said, they will likely drop around the same time as an update to the game, so you can look forward to that. Poke around in the game's social media channels, or simply come back here and find out from us what the newest codes are and what they offer, as we update our list very regularly to make sure you're not wasting your time.

Is there a Wheelie District Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here. If you verify in the Discord server, you can also get a permanent 10% cash boost that will activate upon joining the community group. Alongside this, you can chat to other players, send memes and photos, as well as get all the news about the game straight from the developers. It's a pretty nice deal.

Before starting at Pocket Tactics, Quinn freelanced articles and taught writing. They have a degree in Politics and another in Writing, a deep longing for the nostalgic days of the Wii’s prime era, and an interest in storytelling. With a taste in gaming described as ‘eclectic’, they’ll play pretty much anything as long as it’s got some soul and fun colors. They particularly love Hades, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Roblox, and Animal Crossing: New Leaf (the latter even despite losing their 3DS many moons ago). Their biggest gaming guilty pleasure is interactive romance novels, but they frequently need to remind themselves that it’s okay to like things, actually.

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