Wheelie District codes May 2026

If you can spare a minute in between your sick biking tricks, we've got something that might help you. Wheelie District codes are great for this game, as its coolness factor has a high ceiling - wheeling around everyone for minutes on end can only get better the more free stuff you have to help you.

Codes offer boosts to your progress, including ways to level up for free, as well as currency so that you can afford the freshest wheels around and show off to everyone on the server.

Here are all the new Wheelie District codes:

UPDATE1 - level up by ten levels (new!)

Wheelie District is part of a wonderful array of Roblox games that you can get freebies in via Roblox codes, so make sure you grab all the rewards before the codes expire.

How do I redeem my Wheelie District codes?

It's largely straightforward, but in case you're stuck, we've compiled some instructions on how to redeem your Wheelie District codes:

Join the Wheelie District Studios community group

Launch Wheelie District in Roblox

Click 'reward s' at the top of the screen and press 'codes'

Enter your code and hit 'redeem'

Find out what you redeemed at the bottom of the screen!

How do I get more Wheelie District codes?

It's not clear when more Wheelie District codes will become available, as the developer doesn't have a set drop schedule for them at the moment. That being said, they will likely drop around the same time as an update to the game, so you can look forward to that. Poke around in the game's social media channels, or simply come back here and find out from us what the newest codes are and what they offer, as we update our list very regularly to make sure you're not wasting your time.

Is there a Wheelie District Discord server?

Yes, there is, and you can join it here. If you verify in the Discord server, you can also get a permanent 10% cash boost that will activate upon joining the community group. Alongside this, you can chat to other players, send memes and photos, as well as get all the news about the game straight from the developers. It's a pretty nice deal.