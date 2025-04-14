We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Don’t wait for the new Ghost of Tsuhsima game, you can play this RPG instead

NetEase Games invites you to play new RPG game Where Winds Meet early, as it shows off its Ghost of Tsushima and Assassin’s Creed rival.

Published:

Where Winds Meet 

We’re truly spoilt when it comes to grandiose RPGs, and NetEase Games is preparing to carve out a slice of the genre with Where Winds Meet. Set after the fall of the Tang Dynasty, this brand-new open-world game revels in Wuxia action and deep exploration across a sprawling map not unlike those seen in Assassin’s Creed games. You don’t need to wait long to play it either, as you can get stuck into the Where Winds Meet closed beta test.

Following a successful launch in China, the new mobile game launches globally later this year with a release on PlayStation 5 and PC, including trusty portable gaming consoles like the Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck. Ahead of the action game’s worldwide debut, Where Winds Meet’s closed beta test is currently accepting sign-ups. Joining this beta grants you exclusive rewards for use in the full game, along with a chance to win even more freebies through a lucky draw.

Time is running out to secure your spot, though. Sign-ups for the closed beta test conclude on May 15, 2025. Shortly after this, players can start playing the game on May 16, 2025. If you’re keen to improve your chances of winning the lucky draw, the developer is providing numerous methods of claiming multiple entries.

These include sharing special links on social media, as well as wishlisting the game on Steam. You can sign up here.

According to developer Everstone Studio, Where Minds Meet sees you “embark on an unforgettable journey set during the Chinese history’s Five Dynasties and Ten Kingdoms Period. Assuming the role of a young sword master, players will uncover the mysteries of their own identity, experience thrilling adventures while weaving their own tales in a volatile historical era teeming with infinite possibilities.” Throughout the open-world game’s narrative, the studio promises to deliver an experience full of “historical and cultural richness.”

Of course, there’s the art of combat to master, too. The game’s fighting styles include guidance and expertise from movie director and stunt coordinator Stephen Tung. His work extends to stalwarts of action cinema, such as John Woo’s Hard Boiled and Tsui Hark’s The Blade. Where Winds Meet exploded on Steam shortly after its launch in China, with over three million downloads recorded. Whether you’re bored of Assassin’s Creed Steam Deck action or don’t want to wait for Ghost of Yotei, Where Winds Meet is one we’re keeping an eye out for.

