Here are the handheld highlights from the Wholesome Direct 2026

There's one livestream that us cozy gamers care about more than all the others, and it's the Wholesome Direct 2026. If you're hoping for a quick round-up of upcoming games, teasers, release dates, and more, you're in luck, as we're going to run through all the major news from this year's stream.

We've already got confirmed announcements lined up from games like Fields of Mistria, Discounty, and Paralives - some of which will hopefully get a Nintendo Switch announcement - and we're expecting a whole host of new cozy indie games to show up on our doorsteps.

Where can I watch the Wholesome Direct 2026?

Catch the 2026 Wholesome Direct on YouTube or Twitch, as it premiered on June 6 at 12pm ET / 5pm BST.

Every portable announcement from the Wholesome Direct 2026

Fields of Mistria

My favorite farming simulator turned magical mystery tour, Fields of Mistria, is finally releasing its 1.0 update on Steam on August 5. You'll finally be able to get married, have babies, and there'll be new mining levels, and new characters. You can play it on Steam Deck, but as of yet, there's no Switch announcement to be found.

Spirit Crossing

We got another look at Spirit Crossing, which is a collaborative life simulator that we know will come to mobile via Netflix Games. Open Beta testing is already live on mobile and has just gone live on Steam, so hopefully, you'll get the chance to add it to your Steam Deck library imminently.

Moonlight Peaks

Creepy cozy farming sim Moonlight Peaks is coming to Nintendo Switch, and if you can't wait for that, its demo is now live on Steam. Check out the trailer below.

Discounty

Discounty is on Nintendo Switch and handheld PCs and is hitting your consoles with a free update in July, offering 35 new items to stock, new housing, and town restoration. Nice.

Hidden Folks 2

We know that the original game was on Nintendo Switch and mobile, so there's a good chance this sequel will be, too. We're really excited for this one, with its quirky art and musical direction.

Lou's Lagoon

Cozy exploration and summertime adventuring await you in Lou's Lagoon, coming to Switch on August 27.

And that's your cozy lot for this year's Wholesome Direct. Make sure you check out other upcoming Switch games.