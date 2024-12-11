Wholesome Snack wrapped up some tasty trailers in 2024 game awards showcase

The Wholesome Snack showcase calls upon all you cozy gamers and indie fans out there, with a whole dinner plate stacked full of new stuff to look forward to in the new year. While The Game Awards section celebrated the delicious year of independent titles and, well, wholesome content we enjoyed over the last 12 months, we also got an entire dessert platter of release trailers and exclusive announcements to munch on until the new year rolls around.

While we’re all still waiting (im)patiently for news on the Nintendo Switch 2 release, we unfortunately didn’t get any new information regarding the Nintendo handheld from the Wholesome Snack showcase. But, we still got plenty to feast on, with the flowing waters and wild swimming of NAIAD now available on consoles, as well as the beautifully-paced and charming Pine: A Story of Loss getting ready to pull on our collective heartstrings when it launches on mobile and Switch on December 13.

We were also treated to some delectable demos, including the Bollywood-inspired RPG, Aikyam, and a cheery puzzle city builder called River Towns. There was something for everyone during the Wholesome Snack show, whether you’re after something comforting and chill like NAIAD, or you want to immerse yourself in a genuine, thought-provoking narrative like Pine: A Story of Loss.

Not only that, we were served up plenty of trailer premieres and announcements for some exciting brand-new titles, with a surprising amount of ducks on the roster. A Waddleful Life lets you play as a duck raising your adorable little ducklings, where you get to explore the sanctity of an idyllic, quiet park, and Duck Detective: The Ghost of Glamping ramps up the spookiness in a haunting luxury campsite. Only you and the Duck Detective can quack the case, but luckily there’s no murder in this mystery, so you don’t have to worry about anything too much.

We’re also incredibly excited about Pinbleton Park, because if anyone used to play 3D Pinball Space Cadet on Windows 2000 like we did, then you’re probably as intrigued as us. This solo-developed cozy adventure becomes one giant pinball table thanks to the cheeky village spirits, and you need to help your neighbors out to craft the best pinball table you can.

Also borrowing the old-school vibe is Wylde Society, where you play as Vivian Wylde, a witch, socialite, and innkeeper in a period drama sim. You can fully customize your own boarding house in a turn-of-the-century fictional town called Fairhaven, where you get to host dazzling events, study your spells and witchcraft, and choose who you invite to high tea.

But best of all, Wholesome Games offered us one last delicacy, with a mouth-watering selection of games courtesy of Humble Bundle. Little Kitty, Big City, Fae Farm, The Ranch of Rivershine, and Rusty’s Retirement are all on the menu, with the proceeds of the bundle going towards World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit organization providing meals in response to humanitarian and community crises.

Well, we have full stomachs from such a yummy showcase, but if you’re wondering what other great games are available, you can check out our picks for the best cozy games, and the best casual games on Switch right now. Or, if you’re just after some free stuff, you can pick up goodies in some of the best mobile games with our Infinity Nikki codes and Genshin Impact codes.