Win a World Championship codes August 2026

These Win a World Championship codes can help you build your ideal football team and take it to the top of the league tables. Roll for new players, improve your formation, and upgrade your performance using the free currencies from the codes below.

Spinning cards is how you get more players, which is fun in itself - just who will you get? If it's someone you're not happy with, redeem another code and spin again!

Here are the new Win a World Championship codes:

LIKES5000 - 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls (new!)

- 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls (new!) VISIT1M - 10k coins, one cup ticket, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls

- 10k coins, one cup ticket, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls CCU5K - 10k coins, one cup ticket, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls

- 10k coins, one cup ticket, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls LIKES1000 - 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls

- 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls DICTATOR - 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls

For more Roblox codes, keep our guide handy so you can get all the new freebies as soon as they drop. You can also see our picks of the best football games for more sporting goodness.

How do I redeem Win a World Championship codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Win a World Championship on Roblox:

Open Win a World Championship in Roblox

Click the 'codes' button on the left-hand side of the screen

Then, paste in or type out a code

Hit redeem

Enjoy free coins and rerolls!

How do I get more Win a World Championship codes?

The codes in this guide all come from the game's developer, Black Barn Studios. That's the only way we'll get any more codes - is to wait for them to make more. The existing options seem to come out regularly and release alongside updates in the game, and the like count on Roblox.

Is there a Win a World Championship Discord?

There's a dedicated server for Black Barn Studios' games, including Win a World Championship. You can join it using this link. Here, you can keep up with any updates to the developer's games and talk to other players about your formation and player picks.

Expired codes

LIKES500

CCU1K

There you are - everything you need to know about Win a World Championship codes.