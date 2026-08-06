Win a World Championship codes August 2026

Here are all the new Win a World Championship codes to use in the football-based Roblox game for free coins.

Win A World Championship codes - a character in the game against a purple background
Holly Alice Avatar

Updated:

Roblox 
Google Preferred Source Button

August 7, 2026: We added a new Win a World Championship code to our list for coins and rerolls!

These Win a World Championship codes can help you build your ideal football team and take it to the top of the league tables. Roll for new players, improve your formation, and upgrade your performance using the free currencies from the codes below.

Spinning cards is how you get more players, which is fun in itself - just who will you get? If it's someone you're not happy with, redeem another code and spin again!

Here are the new Win a World Championship codes:

  • LIKES5000 - 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls (new!)
  • VISIT1M - 10k coins, one cup ticket, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls
  • CCU5K - 10k coins, one cup ticket, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls
  • LIKES1000 - 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls
  • DICTATOR - 7.5k coins, five team rerolls, and five year rerolls

For more Roblox codes, keep our guide handy so you can get all the new freebies as soon as they drop. You can also see our picks of the best football games for more sporting goodness.

How to redeem Win A World Championship codes in the Roblox game

How do I redeem Win a World Championship codes?

Here's how to redeem codes in Win a World Championship on Roblox:

  • Open Win a World Championship in Roblox
  • Click the 'codes' button on the left-hand side of the screen
  • Then, paste in or type out a code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy free coins and rerolls!

How do I get more Win a World Championship codes?

The codes in this guide all come from the game's developer, Black Barn Studios. That's the only way we'll get any more codes - is to wait for them to make more. The existing options seem to come out regularly and release alongside updates in the game, and the like count on Roblox.

Is there a Win a World Championship Discord?

There's a dedicated server for Black Barn Studios' games, including Win a World Championship. You can join it using this link. Here, you can keep up with any updates to the developer's games and talk to other players about your formation and player picks.

Expired codes

  • LIKES500
  • CCU1K

There you are - everything you need to know about Win a World Championship codes.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. As an eBay Partner, we earn if you make a purchase. Learn more.