Stardew Valley meets The Sims in this new Nintendo Switch RPG

It seems greedy to look at the likes of Stardew Valley and wish for more, but there’s nothing wrong with yearning for extra content, and a new Nintendo Switch RPG is here to satisfy our cravings. Wind Story is a beautiful 3D pixelated simulation game, with plenty of farming, fishing, and animals to look after as you move to Wind Chime Ranch on a quest to enjoy a slice of the good life.

We’re already considering a spot on our picks for the best cozy games, as it takes everything we know and love about the likes of Stardew Valley and Palia, and then gives us even more. As you expand your ranch, you’ll be able to turn Wind Chime into a sprawling mini-metropolis intended to attract visitors, with idyllic windmills, charming restaurants, and plenty of hotels and bed-and-breakfast spots for them to spend the night.

You can shape your ranch however you like, so long as you create a tempting getaway for the NPCs to enjoy. You still need to care for your crops, rear your animals, and spend an afternoon or two fishing, but the game pushes past the farm life and allows you to explore the world you’ve created. The pets you raise can help you with construction, and you can hang out with the NPCs you’re hosting by creating a bustling little community, with bonfire nights, fancy restaurants, and a ferris wheel for everyone to appreciate the view of your getaway.

It’s an even more immersive Rollercoaster Tycoon, it’s Stardew Valley in 3D, and it’s all tied off with a touch of The Sims for that true-life simulation experience. This beautiful little RPG was created by an indie studio manned by just two developers, which is hard to believe considering just how much there is to do on Wind Chime Ranch. Wind Story is out on Nintendo Switch on April 10, 2025, with plans to release on Steam soon.

If you’re after even more of the farm life, check out our picks for the best games like Stardew Valley, as well as the best Stardew Valley farm layouts and all the info you need on the Stardew Valley characters. You can also take your pick from our list of the best games like The Sims to get your fix until Wind Story becomes available on the Switch.