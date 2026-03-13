It seems Microsoft is working on Xbox emulation for Windows, potentially bringing iconic games to the Legion Go and ROG Ally

If you've got a Windows handheld, such as the Lenovo Legion Go or Asus ROG Ally, Microsoft could be developing a new way to experience some classic Xbox and Xbox 360 games on your devices. According to a new leak, the tech giant is working on new emulation tech for Windows devices ahead of the launch of its Project Helix console, and we could see the results by the time the holiday season rolls around.

This new information is from a renowned and relatively reliable leaker, Nate the Hate, who suggests that Microsoft has been working on backwards compatibility for Xbox and Xbox 360 games for over a year. It also comes on the back of Jason Ronald, Xbox Gaming Devices & Ecosystem's VP, appearing at GDC 2026 and telling the audience that the brand is working on a new way to play "some iconic games from the past" as part of Xbox's 25th anniversary celebrations later this year.

The introduction of Xbox and Xbox 360 emulation for Windows devices, which makes up a significant chunk of our guide to the best handheld consoles, could be just what Microsoft needs to make its software more popular with handheld gamers. I'm one of the many who currently prefer SteamOS to Windows whenever possible. However, this development, combined with Microsoft's plan to roll out the Xbox Full Screen Experience to more handhelds, might make using Windows more palatable.

In terms of what games we'd like to see receive PC emulation, classics such as Jet Set Radio Future, Viva Piñata: Party Animals, and Fable 2 are up there, especially with the latter receiving a much-anticipated reboot in the near future. Considering the hardware in the likes of the Lenovo Legion Go and Asus ROG Ally, running the games shouldn't be an issue if Microsoft delivers on the software front.

It's worth reiterating that, despite Ronald's and Nate the Hate's comments, Microsoft hasn't directly confirmed Xbox or Xbox 360 emulation for Windows just yet. With that said, we'll be keeping an eye on all the official Xbox accounts, as well as any statements from Microsoft Gaming's new CEO, Asha Sharma, in the coming months for any updates.