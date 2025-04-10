We all tuned in to the recent Switch 2 showcase, and a lot of us held our breath expecting a Nintendogs on Switch. That didn’t happen, but Apple Arcade was clearly listening as there’s now a similar game coming to the service very soon.

With My Buddy, by Nielo Inc., comes to Apple Arcade in May 2025. You can see the full game’s listing here, but we’ll give you a rundown. It’s a very Nintendogs-inspired game which allows you to look after your own digital dogs and cats.

You may also recognize the art style from similar games on the Nintendo Switch and the App Store – Nielo Inc. also developed the console’s two Little Friends games, and two in the same series on iOS called with My DOG and with My CAT.

So, who can I meet in With My Buddy? The breeds on offer include the classic Shiba Inu, Toy Poodle, and Labrador Retriever for dogs, then American Shorthair and Scottish Fold for the cats. The critters all come with different fur and pattern variations, too.

Raise them from puppies and kittens in the nursing and weaning phase, and make sure they grow up well into adults while playing with them, walking them, and dressing them up in some fun outfits. You can even decorate the room, too!

While this isn’t a new Nintendogs game – in fact, it could even be called Nontendogs – we’re glad to see other companies filling the void. A while ago, some patents appeared potentially hinting at a Nintendogs mobile game, which sadly didn’t surface, but now we have the next best thing at least.

Are you going to try this adorable new dog game? Or are you holding out for a Nintendogs game on Switch 2? We do recommend Apple Arcade games if you have an iPhone, so give this one a try.