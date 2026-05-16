Wizard Alchemy codes May 2026

Set yourself apart from the rest of the cabal with these Wizard Alchemy codes. You can grab free race spins to roll a rare and powerful new alignment as you learn the ways of magic, potion brewing, and the hidden world.

If you're a fan of Harry Potter but the franchise leaves a sour taste in your mouth these days, Wizard Alchemy is the game for you. Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Wizard Alchemy codes:

RELEASE - five race rerolls (new!)

WIZARD - five race rerolls (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes on offer across the platform, so go and check out our other guides for freebies in all the best Roblox games.

How do I redeem Wizard Alchemy codes?

Redeeming Wizard Alchemy codes is pretty simple. All you need to do is:

Open Wizard Alchemy in Roblox

Tap the Settings button

Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim

Enjoy your freebies!

What are Wizard Alchemy codes?

Wizard Alchemy codes are unique passwords that the developer, Muggle Academy, gives out to reward players. These codes unlock free perks, like extra race rerolls, to make your journey to wizarding excellence a little bit easier.

Is there a Wizard Alchemy Discord server?

Yes, there is a Wizard Alchemy Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, get sneak peeks at new content, and meet other aspiring wizards.

How do I get more Wizard Alchemy codes?

The best way to get more Wizard Alchemy codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're always on the lookout for new codes, so why waste your valuable magic practice time when you can rely on us? You might also find codes in the game's description, Discord server, and Roblox group.