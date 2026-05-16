Wizard Alchemy codes May 2026

Redeem these new Roblox Wizard Alchemy codes for free race spins and other rewards to bolster your magic.

Wizard Alchemy codes: A tree spirit Roblox character wearing a PT shirt standing on some grass
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Set yourself apart from the rest of the cabal with these Wizard Alchemy codes. You can grab free race spins to roll a rare and powerful new alignment as you learn the ways of magic, potion brewing, and the hidden world.

If you're a fan of Harry Potter but the franchise leaves a sour taste in your mouth these days, Wizard Alchemy is the game for you. Bookmark this page and check back often for the latest freebies.

Here are all the new Wizard Alchemy codes:

  • RELEASE - five race rerolls (new!)
  • WIZARD - five race rerolls (new!)

These aren't the only Roblox codes on offer across the platform, so go and check out our other guides for freebies in all the best Roblox games.

Wizard Alchemy codes: A screenshot of the settings menu with a codes box buried in it, with Pocket Tactics in the slot and a PT logo in the top right corner

How do I redeem Wizard Alchemy codes?

Redeeming Wizard Alchemy codes is pretty simple. All you need to do is:

  • Open Wizard Alchemy in Roblox
  • Tap the Settings button
  • Copy and paste one of our codes into the box and hit Claim
  • Enjoy your freebies!

What are Wizard Alchemy codes?

Wizard Alchemy codes are unique passwords that the developer, Muggle Academy, gives out to reward players. These codes unlock free perks, like extra race rerolls, to make your journey to wizarding excellence a little bit easier.

Wizard Alchemy codes: A screenshot of the Discord server invite with a PT logo in the top right corner

Is there a Wizard Alchemy Discord server?

Yes, there is a Wizard Alchemy Discord server. You can join the server by clicking here to read the latest patch notes, get sneak peeks at new content, and meet other aspiring wizards.

How do I get more Wizard Alchemy codes?

The best way to get more Wizard Alchemy codes is to bookmark this page and check back often. We're always on the lookout for new codes, so why waste your valuable magic practice time when you can rely on us? You might also find codes in the game's description, Discord server, and Roblox group.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once and love a few Roblox games, but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They like exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

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