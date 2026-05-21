Wizard Alchemy tier list May 2026

It can be embarrassing to feel like you're behind other players in Roblox. Luckily, this Wizard Alchemy tier list is sure to help catch you up with your race, potions, and wand selections. All you'll need is this list, and of course, a bit of luck, as the RNG elements of this game can always throw a spanner in the works.

Make sure to grab your Wizard Alchemy codes, too - especially if you want to reroll your race, as the codes will net you tons of free spins, as well as ways to influence the elements of the potions you create at the alchemy table.

Wizard Alchemy race tier list

Below is a list of the races in Wizard Academy according to how powerful they are in the meta. You should use a race that feels comfortable to you, of course, but we can't advise using the C-tier races if you can help it, as they don't provide much, if any, boost.

Tier Race S Thestral, Stellar Ambassador, Fiendish Demon A Ice Crystal, Death Eater, Werewolf B Tree Spirit, Undead C Human, Elf

Wizard Alchemy potion tier list

Drinking potions will give you access to the corresponding spell, and naturally, not all are made equal. The higher-tier spells require more magic power when you're at the alchemy table, but are well worth the upgrade. The lower-tier potions still get the job done in the early game, though.

Tier Potion S Night Wraith Potion, Radiant Sword Potion, Dragon Breath Potion A Frost Thorns Potion, Tornado Potion, Earth Spike Potion, Lotus Bloom Potion B Lotus Bloom Potion, Fire Arrow Potion, Ice Spike Potion, Meteorite Potion, Ice Turtle Potion C Rock Blast Potion, Lithe Potion, Wind Blade Potion, Earth Shield Potion

Wizard Alchemy wand tier list

While many of these wands appear in the wand shop, there are more wands available later on in the game, which offer you higher damage and a percentage attack boost.

Tier Wand S Ember Staff Wand, Ice Star Wand A Demon Trident Wand B Azure Wand C Twisted Wand, Wingbird Wand

How do I reroll my Wizard Alchemy race?

To perform a Wizard Alchemy race reroll, follow these steps:

Click on 'stats' at the top of the page

Hit the 'race' tab and head to the race menu

Hit reroll until you get one that works for you. Note that to get multiple slots, you have to pay real money for Robux, so make sure you don't get greedy.

You can see the likelihood that you'll roll each race in the menu, but as you may expect, the better races are harder to obtain, particularly Thestrals, which has a 1% chance only. Conversely, the chance to roll Human is 25% and Elf is 15%.