Wonderland codes August 2026

Roblox might have a reputation for being for kids, but this game is actually scary, with its mixture of Poppy Playtime-style design and Lethal Company-esque monsters crawling around. That's why you're going to need your Wonderland codes, in case you're struggling to find enough Lumins and eggs to keep Zippy going.

Codes offer you diamonds, which you can use to snap up eggs and other hatchable friends. This way, you can avoid spending real money on this game - if you're brave enough not to give in.

Here are all the new Wonderland codes:

RELEASE26 - 100 gems

You've gotten your Wonderland codes, but there's a ton of other Roblox codes to redeem in all your other favorite Roblox games, so go before they expire.

How do I redeem Wonderland codes?

It's relatively simple to redeem codes in Roblox's Wonderland, but here are some pointers if you're lost:

Launch Wonderland on Roblox

In the main lobby, open the shop using the button on the left

Head to the tab that says codes and put it into the box provided

Hit redeem and find out what you got!

How do I get more Wonderland codes?

Unfortunately, Wonderland codes drop completely at random, meaning there's no way to tell for sure. You can assume that more will come out when the game hits a certain number of likes and visits, but ultimately, it's up to the developer to share their generosity with us. That being said, you don't have to do anything else to find codes apart from coming back here regularly, as we're staying on the ball with updating our list frequently.

Is there a Wonderland Discord server?

Wonderland's developer, Scary Play, does have a Discord server, which you can join by clicking here. The server has places to read patch notes, find other team members to tackle levels with, and share your feedback with the developers, so it's worth stopping by if you've got questions, opinions, or a loneliness you want to quell.