World Fighters codes April 2026

Looking for some World Fighters codes to use in the anime adventure game? Then you're in the right place. We've got all the new codes below, and regularly check for any expired options and take them out of our list. The codes give plenty of items you can use in the game, like potions, keys, and gems.

You can use the gems to roll on in-game banners, unlocking customization options like avatars and even some pets. Who doesn't want a pet?

Here are all the new World Fighters codes:

100KVISITSONCHAMBER! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 1KFAVORITESTHX! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 2KCCU! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 2KFAVORITESTHANKYOU! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 300KVISITSTHANKYOU! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 400KVISITSINCREDIBLE - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 4KONCHAMBER! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 600KVISITSYAY! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 6KTHXSOMUCH - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 700KVISITSINGAME - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key 7KISALOT! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key ALREADY5K? - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key EVENT2.5K! - one of each potion and 500 gems

- one of each potion and 500 gems RELEASE - one of each potion and 50 gems

- one of each potion and 50 gems RELEASEPATCH - one of each potion, 100 gems, and five Dragon Balls Keys

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and five Dragon Balls Keys RELEASEPT2 - one of each potion, 100 gems, and five Dragon Balls Keys

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and five Dragon Balls Keys SRRY4SHUTDOWN - one of each potion and a Saiyan Key

- one of each potion and a Saiyan Key SRRY4SHUTDOWN2 - one of each potion and a Saiyan Key

- one of each potion and a Saiyan Key SRRY4SHUTDOWN3 - one of each potion and a Saiyan Key

- one of each potion and a Saiyan Key THANKS1KLIKES - one of each potion, 200 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 200 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key THANKYOU3KCCU - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key THX1KCCU - one of each potion and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion and a Dragon Balls Key THX3KLIKES! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key THXFOR200KVISITS! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

- one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key TIOGADIHIT! - Gadi Jetpack

- Gadi Jetpack TY2KLIKES !! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

!! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key WOW500KVISITS! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key

We've got all the latest codes for other tycoon games in our Roblox codes guide, so don't miss out on any freebies!

How do I redeem World Fighters codes?

Here's how to redeem the above codes in World Fighters on Roblox:

Launch World Fighters in Roblox

Hit the shop icon

Scroll to the bottom of the menu

Enter a code one at a time into the box

Click redeem

Enjoy your free potions!

What are World Fighters codes?

The codes above are specific strings of numbers and words you can use in World Fighters. The developer of the game, StarX Inc, creates them and releases them every so often. So far, codes give multiple potions, some in-game currency, and keys you can use at different times.

Is there a World Fighters Discord server?

You can join an official World Fighters Discord server to get all of the latest updates, codes, and chat with other players. The link is on the game's Roblox page, where you can click it to join right away.