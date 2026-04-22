World Fighters codes April 2026

Looking for some World Fighters codes to use in the anime adventure game? Then you're in the right place. We've got all the new codes below, and regularly check for any expired options and take them out of our list. The codes give plenty of items you can use in the game, like potions, keys, and gems.
You can use the gems to roll on in-game banners, unlocking customization options like avatars and even some pets. Who doesn't want a pet?
Here are all the new World Fighters codes:
- 100KVISITSONCHAMBER! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 1KFAVORITESTHX! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 2KCCU! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 2KFAVORITESTHANKYOU! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 300KVISITSTHANKYOU! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 400KVISITSINCREDIBLE - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 4KONCHAMBER! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 600KVISITSYAY! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 6KTHXSOMUCH - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 700KVISITSINGAME - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- 7KISALOT! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- ALREADY5K? - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- EVENT2.5K! - one of each potion and 500 gems
- RELEASE - one of each potion and 50 gems
- RELEASEPATCH - one of each potion, 100 gems, and five Dragon Balls Keys
- RELEASEPT2 - one of each potion, 100 gems, and five Dragon Balls Keys
- SRRY4SHUTDOWN - one of each potion and a Saiyan Key
- SRRY4SHUTDOWN2 - one of each potion and a Saiyan Key
- SRRY4SHUTDOWN3 - one of each potion and a Saiyan Key
- THANKS1KLIKES - one of each potion, 200 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- THANKYOU3KCCU - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- THX1KCCU - one of each potion and a Dragon Balls Key
- THX3KLIKES! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- THXFOR200KVISITS! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- TIOGADIHIT! - Gadi Jetpack
- TY2KLIKES!! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
- WOW500KVISITS! - one of each potion, 100 gems, and a Dragon Balls Key
We've got all the latest codes for other tycoon games in our Roblox codes guide, so don't miss out on any freebies!
How do I redeem World Fighters codes?
Here's how to redeem the above codes in World Fighters on Roblox:
- Launch World Fighters in Roblox
- Hit the shop icon
- Scroll to the bottom of the menu
- Enter a code one at a time into the box
- Click redeem
- Enjoy your free potions!
What are World Fighters codes?
The codes above are specific strings of numbers and words you can use in World Fighters. The developer of the game, StarX Inc, creates them and releases them every so often. So far, codes give multiple potions, some in-game currency, and keys you can use at different times.
Is there a World Fighters Discord server?
You can join an official World Fighters Discord server to get all of the latest updates, codes, and chat with other players. The link is on the game's Roblox page, where you can click it to join right away.