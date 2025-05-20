World of Warships: Legends' brand of aquatic action continues to thrill millions of players on console and mobile, but there's a new platform taking shape on the horizon. With fresh content available and numerous challenges ahead, the next chapter of the fight looks to unfold on the go. Developer Wargaming is calling upon Steam Deck players to join the battle, as a closed beta test begins on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Ready to command over 500 warships? Fancy bearing arms alongside 100 different Commanders? All of that and a brand-new campaign are coming to World of Warships: Legends' Steam debut, which arrives with goals to accommodate portable gaming console players from the get-go. Steam Deck support isn't perfect at the moment, but Wargaming says the team is working on it, stating that "plans are also underway to ensure the game is supported on Steam Deck, allowing aspiring captains to take their battles on the go."

The action game's Steam listing is pretty fresh, so there aren't any full details on Steam Deck verification just yet. However, we expect Wargaming to reveal them shortly after the closed beta begins. You need to sign up here to bag yourself a spot, though. If you do manage to get yourself in, you can expect full-on campaigns to conquer, as well as standard and arcade battles.

Crossplay isn't available during the test, but it's confirmed to be coming with the full release of the game. World of Warships: Legends is getting a sizeable update on consoles and mobile, featuring the arrival of a legendary tier PreuBen battleship. Elsewhere, the Hunt for Bismarck event promises exclusive rewards like the Unsinkable Sam Commander guise. Should you feel the need to flex on your rivals, then the Brawl and Fleet Cup seasons are the challenge you're looking for.

Account linking won't be possible with World of Warships: Legends, but it isn't off the table. "We are focused on adding all features that are already present on other platforms before we can consider it," says Wargaming in the beta's Steam blog post. You might feel the urge to pick up a controller to play the game – don't worry, no judgment here. If that sounds like you, Xbox controllers do work during battles, but they don't function in the Port or main menu.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.