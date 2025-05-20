We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

World of Warships: Legends is headed to your Steam Deck, but that's not all

The new World of Warships: Legends closed beta marks a fresh era for watery warfare, as the hit mobile game docks on the Steam Deck.

World of Warships Legends Steam Deck: An image of a Commander looking out into the distance.
Sam Comrie's Avatar

Published:

World of Warships: Legends 

World of Warships: Legends' brand of aquatic action continues to thrill millions of players on console and mobile, but there's a new platform taking shape on the horizon. With fresh content available and numerous challenges ahead, the next chapter of the fight looks to unfold on the go. Developer Wargaming is calling upon Steam Deck players to join the battle, as a closed beta test begins on Friday, May 23, 2025.

Ready to command over 500 warships? Fancy bearing arms alongside 100 different Commanders? All of that and a brand-new campaign are coming to World of Warships: Legends' Steam debut, which arrives with goals to accommodate portable gaming console players from the get-go. Steam Deck support isn't perfect at the moment, but Wargaming says the team is working on it, stating that "plans are also underway to ensure the game is supported on Steam Deck, allowing aspiring captains to take their battles on the go."

The action game's Steam listing is pretty fresh, so there aren't any full details on Steam Deck verification just yet. However, we expect Wargaming to reveal them shortly after the closed beta begins. You need to sign up here to bag yourself a spot, though. If you do manage to get yourself in, you can expect full-on campaigns to conquer, as well as standard and arcade battles.

Crossplay isn't available during the test, but it's confirmed to be coming with the full release of the game. World of Warships: Legends is getting a sizeable update on consoles and mobile, featuring the arrival of a legendary tier PreuBen battleship. Elsewhere, the Hunt for Bismarck event promises exclusive rewards like the Unsinkable Sam Commander guise. Should you feel the need to flex on your rivals, then the Brawl and Fleet Cup seasons are the challenge you're looking for.

YouTube Thumbnail

Account linking won't be possible with World of Warships: Legends, but it isn't off the table. "We are focused on adding all features that are already present on other platforms before we can consider it," says Wargaming in the beta's Steam blog post. You might feel the urge to pick up a controller to play the game – don't worry, no judgment here. If that sounds like you, Xbox controllers do work during battles, but they don't function in the Port or main menu.

For more of the latest mobile hardware and gaming news, whether you're diving into Steam Deck titles or the best Switch games, follow us on Google News to stay in the loop.

Sam joined Pocket Tactics in July 2024, following his initial role at The Loadout. You can also find his byline on articles for NME, Inverse, Turtle Beach, and Dexerto. It’s safe to say he’s put his degrees in creative media and journalism to good use. Since becoming a games journalist, Sam has attended industry events such as Gamescom, attended hands-on previews for major triple-A games, and spoken to some of the biggest developers in the world. Sam covers the latest iOS and Android news, but he's also a Warframe convert and Call of Duty Mobile fiend, and will try just about anything that Roblox throws at him. That's if he can find time to get away from grinding FPS games on his Asus Rog Ally, and finding any opportunity to talk about Foo Fighters.