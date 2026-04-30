Wuthering Waves' 3.3 update celebrates second anniversary in style with 60 free pulls, cool new characters, and a concert tour

I can't quite believe that Wuthering Waves update 3.3 signals the second anniversary of the game already. Regardless of the sheer speed of the passage of time, I'm looking forward to celebrating in-game and using all the free pulls to see what I get. I hope it's not another Lingyang…

The latest update went live today, and it's called 'Reverbs From the End of Galaxies,' a fitting title for the futuristic and space-inspired designs of the recently released Dimmr Plains area. You can zoom around on your motorbike and explore the new area, fight enemies, and just have a lovely time getting to grips with driving over hills and crevices.

What we're really excited about is Hiyuki's debut, followed by Denia in the second half of the banners. In my gacha experience, gals with the ice element and a sword do really well for me - ZZZ's Miyabi and HSR's Jingliu slice right through combat events, and now Hiyuki is here to do the same. Send me good vibes so I can get her sword, too.

That shouldn't be a problem, though, as you get absolutely tons of free wishes in this update. There are 60 up for grabs just by logging in and clicking on some pages, but there are so many more to be earned through events and through the usual in-game activities like unlocking regions and doing quests. Maybe I will get Hiyuki's sword, after all.

Something else to look forward to is the announcement of a concert tour. The 'To the New World' show will take place in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul, Taipei, Singapore, and Los Angeles, so fans can hear the sizzling soundtrack in real life. More details on how to book tickets are coming soon.

Oh, before I forget - the first collaboration skins for the motorbikes, Crossworld Sync, are now available, so you can get Leon Kennedy's face on your vehicle. Iconic.